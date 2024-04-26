On the one hand, Jensen Ackles is playing Colter’s (Justin Hartley) estranged brother, Russell, and it’s such great casting. But on the other hand, we know it’s going to be a lot easier said than done for these two to fix things and delve into their past in the May 12 episode of Tracker.

In “Off the Books,” Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past.

The photos offer a peek at their investigation, and we can’t help but get some Supernatural flashbacks with what looks like the brothers breaking into a morgue. At least we can be assured that everyone there will stay dead and the only trouble it appears they run into is needing Reenie (Fiona Rene) to bail them out of jail.

Hartley announced the casting himself, with an Instagram video featuring Ackles. “We’ve been talking about Russell Shaw, my brother, all season this family drama that’s been going on between Colter and Russell, and we finally came up with what I think is the perfect casting choice,” he said. The premiere implied that Russell may have killed their father back when they were teens, and their mother insisted Colter block his brother’s calls in the present.

Tracker, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS