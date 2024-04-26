‘Tracker’ Stages Shaw Family Reunion — See Justin Hartley & Jensen Ackles as Brothers (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley behind the scenes of 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker

On the one hand, Jensen Ackles is playing Colter’s (Justin Hartley) estranged brother, Russell, and it’s such great casting. But on the other hand, we know it’s going to be a lot easier said than done for these two to fix things and delve into their past in the May 12 episode of Tracker.

In “Off the Books,” Colter is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell, who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who’s gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family’s past.

The photos offer a peek at their investigation, and we can’t help but get some Supernatural flashbacks with what looks like the brothers breaking into a morgue. At least we can be assured that everyone there will stay dead and the only trouble it appears they run into is needing Reenie (Fiona Rene) to bail them out of jail.

Hartley announced the casting himself, with an Instagram video featuring Ackles. “We’ve been talking about Russell Shaw, my brother, all season this family drama that’s been going on between Colter and Russell, and we finally came up with what I think is the perfect casting choice,” he said. The premiere implied that Russell may have killed their father back when they were teens, and their mother insisted Colter block his brother’s calls in the present.

Scroll down to check out the photos and let us know what you think of the casting and what you want to see in this episode in the comments section, below.

Tracker, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney/CBS

Jensen Ackles guest stars as Russell Shaw.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

Colter (Justin Hartley) and Russell

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney/CBS

It’s going to be easier for these two to talk conspiracies related to their search than about their family past.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney / CBS

The Shaw brothers

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Russell

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney / CBS

What happened to this guy?

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney/CBS

Uh-oh, they’re not supposed to be here.

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney / CBS

Well, it’s a good thing Colter knows someone…

Fiona Rene as Reenie in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney/CBS

Time for Reenie (Fiona Rene) to meet Russell Shaw.

'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Uh, look behind you?

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Who or what is Russell looking for?

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw in 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

They want answers.

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley behind the scenes of 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney/CBS

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley on set

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley behind the scenes of 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney/CBS

Behind the scenes of Tracker

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley behind the scenes of 'Tracker' Season 1 Episode 12
Michael Courtney / CBS

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley

