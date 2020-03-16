'SNL' Scraps John Krasinski Episode as Show Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live joins the long list of late-night shows, TV series, and movies shutting down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The next live show was supposed to feature John Krasinski as host to promote the upcoming Quiet Place 2, (the release of which has also been delayed) with Dua Lipa as the musical guest. However, that's been canceled, and NBC is going to see what happens when it comes to the rest of the Season 45 shows, TVLine reports.

SNL has aired 15 episodes so far this season. The last new episode to air featured host Daniel Craig with musical guest The Weeknd on March 7.

Due to the coronavirus, production has been shut down on scripted and unscripted shows across the United States and abroad. As with most of those, we'll have to wait and see what this means for the rest of the season of SNL.