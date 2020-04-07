'Schitt's Creek' Series Finale: What Did You Think of the End of the Roses' Story? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of Schitt's Creek.]

Schitt's Creek says goodbye with a series finale befitting all six years: heartwarming, funny, perfect, and full of hijinks in the small town.

It takes place nearly entirely on David (Daniel Levy) and Patrick's (Noah Reid) wedding day, starting with a major hiccup. "Who died?" David immediately asks, assuming "some kind of unthinkable tragedy, like something really, really bad happened," after the rest of his family startles him awake. He's right; there was a storm the night before, so the venue is out and the officiant canceled.

Johnny (Eugene Levy) offers to step in, but he can't even get through the conversation without getting overwhelmed, so Moira (Catherine O'Hara) volunteers. After all, she brought down the house at Pat Sajak's first wedding.

Patrick promises they'll "make the absolute best" of the day — what matters is they're married at the end of it — and leaves David to de-stress with a massage. (He booked it way in advance, knowing his husband-to-be.) But as Patrick will learn later, David got a bit too relaxed with his gift ....

Meanwhile, Moira's struggling to write her speech when Alexis (Annie Murphy) joins her, a bit emotional. "I just realized this is like the last time we're all going to be here, like this," she explains, admitting, "a part of me feels like I'm almost glad that we lost the money." (They once went a year without seeing each other.)

The town gathers together to re-plan the wedding, settling on the town hall for the ceremony. Knowing that will probably give David a heart attack, Patrick is wary about telling him, but he and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) find David to be "shockingly calm" when they find him. He doesn't care where they get married as long as Patrick doesn't stand him up. Yes, the massage really helped, and "that was the first time I have ever received a happy ending," David confesses. The only problem? That wasn't what Patrick had in mind.

"All I did was leave an envelope full of cash and a note that said to take very good care of you," he protests, then realizes how that could be misinterpreted. "Nothing compares to you," David promises Patrick before going to get ready for the wedding.

Prior to the big event, Johnny thanks everyone for helping save the day and "my family over these past few years. I don't think we could've gotten through without you all." And because everyone could use a bit of humor after that touching moment, Roland (Chris Elliott) points out he could die any day and David discovers that Alexis is wearing a wedding dress to walk him down the aisle.

"It's a white floor-length gown. It's very different," she insists. It didn't come with a veil, but "a white headdress" she decided not to wear. "Everyone's going to think we're getting married to each other," David complains. "I'm sure this town has seen far weirder things," Stevie tries to assure him.

But none of that matters when it comes down to it. Yes, Alexis realizes she is wearing a wedding dress and worries she's ruining her brother's day when she just wanted to impress him, but he promises that he's "continuously impressed" by her.

Moira officiates in true Moira Rose fashion — yes, including her outfit — and manages to get through everything as she cries. "We are gathered here today to celebrate the love between two people whose lives were ostensibly brought together by the fated flap of a butterfly wing. It is all but impossible to explain why things happen the way they do," she tells everyone gathered. "Our lives are like little baby crows, carried upon a curious wind, and all we can wish for our families, for those we love, is that that wind will eventually place us on solid ground. And I believe it's done just that for my family, here, in this little town, in the middle of nowhere."

Patrick keeps his vows short and sweet — and musical. "I can't believe this is happening. ... I think you already know I would climb a thousand mountains for you, so I'll just say this. You will always be a part of me," he says before singing "Always Be My Baby."

"I've never liked a smile as much as I like yours. I've never felt as safe as I do when I'm with you. I've never known love like I have when we're together," David tells Patrick. "It's not been an easy road for me, but knowing you will always be there for me at the end of it makes everything okay. Patrick Brewer, you are my happy ending."

With that, they say "I do," Moira pronounces them husband and husband, and they kiss. "Someone has to hold it together," their officiant tells Johnny after. "There's a time and place for sentimentality, and your only son's wedding day is hardly the moment."

The next morning, David, Alexis, Patrick, and Stevie see Johnny and Moira off as they leave the town behind. But on their way out, Johnny takes "one last look" at (presumably) Roland's going-away gift: the Rose family on the "Welcome to Schitt's Creek — where everyone fits in" sign.

What did you think of the way the series bid adieu to the Roses?