11 Times ‘Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose Was Unapologetically Herself (PHOTOS)
Schitt’s Creek may be embarking on its final season, but we can’t help but remember the good times ahead of the end, especially when it comes to Catherine O’Hara‘s iconic performance as Rose family matriarch Moira.
Whether it’s the accent, wigs, or high fashion ensembles that drew you in, Moira was a magnetic force from the beginning. In honor of her run and the show’s final season, we’re taking a look back at some of her funniest and most Moira moments from the series.
Click through the gallery above to remember lines that will have tears of laughter streaming down your face, and don’t miss Schitt’s Creek‘s last chapters on Pop TV this winter.
Schitt’s Creek, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, January 7, 9/8c, Pop TV
