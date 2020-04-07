Netflix Is a Joke to Host 'Grace and Frankie' Live Table Read With Cast

Grace and Frankie fans are being gifted a special treat from Netflix Is a Joke as they present a live table read of a never-before-seen episode of the buddy comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

After the success of a Big Mouth live table read, the Netflix offshoot is bringing the cast of the long-running program together for a reading of the seventh and final season premiere episode, which has yet to air. Fonda, Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen and the rest of the cast are inviting fans to join them for the exciting online event.

In an attempt to raise awareness for Meals on Wheels' COVID-19 Relief Program, the stars and show are supporting the charity, which supports food-insecure and isolated seniors. The live online event begins this Thursday, April 9, at 8/7c on the Netflix Is A Joke Youtube page.

Following the table read, fans can stay tuned-in for a live Q&A round with the full cast, moderated by series co-creator Marta Kauffman. Along with Fonda, Tomlin, Waterston and Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and the showrunners Kauffman and Howard J. Morris will all participate in the table read.

Season 7 of the comedy has yet to slate an exact premiere date but will air sometime in 2021. Season 6 debuted in January of this year. Don't miss out on the event, and make sure to tune into Netflix Is a Joke's Youtube channel Thursday.

