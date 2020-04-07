Worth Watching: Goodbye to the 'Creek,' 'One Day' of Hilarity, 'Last O.G.' Returns

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Schitt's Creek (8/7c, Pop TV): Don't rain on his parade! The Streisand classic comes to mind as the campy cult comedy ends its hilarious six-season run with wet weather threatening to ruin David Rose's (Daniel Levy) wedding day to Patrick (Noah Reid). But this wacky family is well accustomed to handling crises, and the series finale isn't titled "Happy Ending" for nothing. Following the finale, an hour-long celebration, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell (8:30/7:30c), features behind-the-scenes footage including auditions and table reads.

One Day at a Time (9:30/8:30c, Pop TV): In the funniest episode to date in this season of rescue and revival for the reimagined Norman Lear fan favorite, teenage Alex (Marcel Ruiz) declares, "This family needs boundaries," when he sets off a debate about healthy sexual needs after walking in on mom Penelope (Justina Machado) during a moment of private self-gratification — to Outlander, naturally. Boundaries are meant to be broken as the family debates what should and shouldn't be seen as shameful. "Shame is good for you," insists Lydia (the great Rita Moreno). "You should be proud of your shame." What would be a shame is not watching One Day at a Time.

The Last O.G. (10:30/9:30c, TBS): Tracy Morgan's winning comedy of hard laughs in hard times opens its third season six months after Trey (Morgan) is forced to move in with his mom (Amen's Anna Maria Horsford) after his food-truck experiment blows up. There's a Curb Your Enthusiasm vibe when J.B. Smoove moves in as his mom's new freeloader boyfriend, and later, Saverio "Mocha Joe" Guerro appears as a potential new landlord once Trey goes apartment hunting. Locating an affordable place, he concludes, "is harder than finding a Puerto Rican in a Woody Allen movie." In the strangest cameo, Mike Tyson manifests as a rooftop O.G. guru, dispensing sage advice to the beleaguered Trey.

Inside Tuesday TV: The news doesn't give us much to laugh about these days, which hasn't stopped Stephen Colbert and his team of producers from going forward with the animated news parody Tooning Out the News (streaming on CBS All Access). Short segments (five to seven minutes) air nightly through Friday, building to a weekly full episode… The immortal Estelle Parsons returns to ABC's The Conners (8/7c) as grandma Bev, back from Arizona and ready to spread her money around — which naturally sets off conflict… A timely medical documentary executive-produced by Ken Burns and author Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, The Gene: An Intimate History (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org) traces the history of human genetics. The two-part special (concluding April 14) uses personal stories to highlight the promise of new developments that could help cure diseases while also debating the ethical implications of genetic manipulation… The CW replays the epic "Crisis on Infinite Earths" superhero crossover, starting with Supergirl (8/7c) and Batwoman (9/8c) and continuing with episodes through Thursday.