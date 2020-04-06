A Thank You to Late-Night Hosts During the Current Crisis

The current health crisis has put the world on pause, changing our day-to-day lives. Many are seeking some normalcy in these troubling times and late-night hosts have stepped up provide at least some semblance of that by continuing their programs — albeit, from the safe distance of their homes.

Their work has been so appreciated that on April 18, several late-night hosts were tapped to come together and host a virtual benefit concert, featuring some of the world's biggest artists like Elton John, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin, and Lizzo. And we're not surprised these familiar faces are the go-to emcees for an event like this.

In recent weeks, late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have let viewers into their lives through at-home quarantine episodes, often featuring their adorable young children. Both have continued bringing joy to our lives through celebrity interviews, original songs, and recurring sketches. We can't get enough of the daily dose of laughter both Jimmys are serving up, and did we mention how jealous we are of Fallon's indoor slide?!

While we applaud the late-night hosts who continue their regular shows from home, we also applaud others, such as James Corden, who still create content, even if it's not daily. The Late Late Show put together a "#HomeFest" special, chock full of celebrity guest appearances from those like Will Ferrell, Dua Lipa, and BTS. James Corden truly is bringing people together through the power of his celebrity friends and good music.

Meanwhile, we're still getting important news updates from those like Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and John Oliver. While each of their shows does address the heavier news, their smart, sharp-shooting and often hilarious delivery comes as a breath of fresh air in the oversaturated news cycle around the pandemic.

During difficult times, people don't want to feel alone, which is exactly why we turn to those like Conan O’Brien and Samantha Bee, who share their relatable, hilarious home activities — from O'Brien's baking endeavors to Bee using her backyard as her set. These two hosts prove that you can still have fun in self-isolation.

Perhaps the biggest reason we should be thanking late-night hosts is for their fundraising efforts. In addition to the aforementioned live benefit, several shows are raising money each week via organizations like Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, and No Kid Hungry. Talk about using your powers for good!

So thank you, late-night hosts, for providing us with a sense of normalcy and unity, and for being a light during this dark time.