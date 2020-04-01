'Married at First Sight': 17 Key Moments From 'Fight or Flight?' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 14, "Fight or Flight?"]

Married at First Sight continues to near its Season 10 end, but not without some lingering drama as the remaining couples hit the road for a group retreat.

Mere days stand between the pairs and Decision Day, and in the latest episode "Fight or Flight?" tensions flared as some couples worked out some kinks in their relationships, while others continued to strengthen their bonds. Below, we're breaking down all of the key moments, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Lingering Frustrations

When the journey to their retreat begins, we join Katie and Derek during their car ride and it's clear there's tension between them. She admits in a video diary segment that she's still annoyed that he has yet to show her the amount of affection that was contained in one of his high school poems. Meanwhile, she asks what went wrong in his past relationships and they both learn they looked for wrong things from former significant others. The conversation leads Derek to call Katie a catch and Katie returns the compliment.

Arrival

The first to arrive, Katie and Derek have the pick of the retreat house when it comes to rooms and Jessica and Austin aren't far behind. While they tour the house, Austin totes Jessica's Crock Pot which she insisted on taking to the gathering — weighed down by the bulky item, it's a comical spin through the halls.

Hotel Hell

In a video diary segment featuring Brandon, he claims that Taylor went out the previous evening with friends and never returned home, only texting him the next morning that she fell asleep at the hotel where the acquaintance was staying. Needless to say, he wasn't happy and claimed he'd address the situation during the retreat, choosing to stay mum on the matter during their car ride to the estate where the trip was set. On the road, he proceeded to "fall asleep" and left Taylor to drive, not revealing the reason for his distancing behavior.

Heart-to-Heart

Before the other couples arrive, Katie and Jessica sit down to discuss their situations as do Derek and Austin in a separate room. While Katie reveals her frustrations about Derek not initiating affection, Jessica seems happy with Austin apart from his lack of revealing information about the travel required for his job. Derek meanwhile laments that he is often confused by Katie's behavior, but Austin keeps an optimistic outlook and encourages Derek to do the same.

Different Directions

When Taylor and Brandon arrive at the retreat, they enter the house and put their bags down searching for the other couples. While she's excited for the get together, it's clear he's not and they go in separate directions as he excuses himself from Taylor and the other ladies when they finally meet up. As for Michael and Meka, who are on the road to the house, their car ride doesn't go well when she brings up how she thinks they've taken steps back in their progress and he remains mostly silent. When they enter the house, he finds the wet bar and pours himself a drink, veering off with Brandon as Meka's embraced by the other couples. And it's clear to the other participants that Meka's upset.

Dinner Time

When dinner time rolls around the entire group converges at first sans Michael and Brandon, but when they eventually show up things get awkward as the vibe in the room changes. Making small talk, they bring up the absence of Mindy and Zach, understanding at this point that they're not likely coming to the retreat, apparently unaware of the couple's decision to divorce.

Taking a Turn

As the dinner progresses, it's clear that Katie thinks Derek's flirting with Taylor and she's close to being set off. When Jessica and Austin's "L Word" confession becomes the topic of discussion, things only escalate for Katie when Derek tells Austin he shouldn't say "I love you" to Jessica unless he means it. This causes Katie to storm off and both Jessica and Meka race after her, comforting the girl from her room. She admits she's mad at Derek, claiming he's flirting with Taylor and that he doesn't show her any recognition, but Jessica tries to defend Derek, telling Katie that she has faith in their relationship.

On the Rocks

Meanwhile, Brandon and Michael chat about their marriages, with Brandon venting about Taylor's behavior to Derek and Austin at the dinner table. As for Michael, he's upset with Meka because of her lack of comfort regarding his uncle's recent death, which he felt should have been shown more consideration by her. When Michael asks Brandon what his choice would be if Decision Day was tomorrow, he says he's not sure.

Lit Fuse

As for Katie, she's still upset over Taylor and despite returning to the table, she storms off again when Derek shows more kindness towards someone other than his own wife. Following her, Derek tries to get to the bottom of Katie's displeasure. When she finally opens up, she tells him how she feels like he doesn't make an effort to treat her as different or more special than other women around them, but when he interrupts her at first, she storms off and doesn't want to talk. Ultimately they take their fight outside where she complains that he's always cool and collected around others but is always dorky around her to which he says he's only being himself. Needless to say things aren't perfect for the pair, but they do turn in for the night in the same bed.

Contentment

As for Jessica and Austin, they're still on great terms as they tuck in for bed. Leaving the drama of everyone else behind, they turn the lights out and cuddle.

Escalation

When it comes to Brandon and Taylor, the ticking time bomb finally exploded when she joined him on the patio and he brings up her hotel predicament, claiming he can't be married to someone who acts like a single woman. Taylor counters that it's his fault she even went out and after a lot of back and forth, he says he's done with her s**t as she tells him, "Fix yourself, don't fix me." After she makes a move, Brandon gets back into it with the production team, creating a problematic exchange between himself and the crew similar to Panama. Eventually it leads to their room where he tries to dodge the cameras and ultimately ends up in the bathroom with Taylor, pulling out his phone to record their exchange and it's definitely not civil. When he's let out of the bathroom, things dissipate for the evening as Taylor goes to bed and Brandon finds his own space to sleep.

A New Day

When Katie and Derek wake up, they turn a new leaf and appear to be on better terms with each other as she claims she has a crush on him and that she was jealous of him talking to Taylor. In response, Derek says, "No offense, but f**k Taylor," as a way of reassuring his wife of her place in his life.

Two for the Road

Also in the morning, Brandon and Michael prepare to depart, much to Meka's disappointment, but Michael claims he needs to help with funeral arrangements for his uncle, while Brandon doesn't want anything to do with the show or his wife. When the car taking them back to D.C. arrives, Brandon won't open the door to cameras and is seen storming off when they won't allow the vehicle to leave without cameras rolling. Ultimately, they end up departing, but not without the rest of the group looking on from within the house.

Jessica and Austin

The pair take time apart from the rest of the group in a date at some local caverns, taking a tour of the underground wonders.

Derek and Katie

In a better mood, Derek tries to win his wife over by revealing he stole some golf cart keys and hopes to cruise around the estate they're staying at. She takes him up on the offer happily and assumes the driver's seat, racing around the land where they eventually arrive at a pond with a paddle boat. They agree that after their fight, they feel stronger than ever within their relationship, but will it last?

Meka and Taylor

With their husbands absent, they discuss their predicaments and agree that they're not sure they want their husbands to return. Meka complains that she wants her husband to show he cares, as the two girls eventually set off on a paranormal excursion. On the car ride there, Taylor hears from Brandon that he doesn't plan to return, so she can enjoy her weekend. Together the ladies go on the ghost tour and appear to communicate with spirits.

Dinner Part 2

That evening, Michael returns in time for dinner with the group, revealing how his day in D.C. went and little by little, it appears that the reason he went home wasn't as big of a deal because he supposedly went around town with Brandon. Meka calls out Michael's lies to the group and says this is how their dynamic is — needless to say, the meal doesn't go as planned.

How will things go as the retreat carries through to the next episode? Don't miss out by tuning in Wednesdays.

