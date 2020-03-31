Fans React to 'V Wars' Cancellation at Netflix

Meaghan Darwish
V Wars Netflix
Netflix

It's never a good day to learn a fan-favorite show will come to an end without warning, and such is the case for viewers of Netflix's V Wars, which was canceled after one season on March 30.

The series, which is based on the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson, starred The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder and Adrian Holmes (Supernatural, Letterkenny). It follows the story of Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) as his world turns to horror when his best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), is transformed into a homicidal monster by a mysterious disease.

Ian Somerhalder Says Luther Swann 'Is Trying to Hold up the Jenga Pieces' of 'V Wars'

Ian Somerhalder Says Luther Swann 'Is Trying to Hold up the Jenga Pieces' of 'V Wars'

The actor returns to the world of vampires in the new Netflix series.

When the disease begins to spread, society begins to divide into opposing factions — "normal" people pitted against the diseased, who are seen as "vampires." While the season depicts Dr. Swann's efforts to combat the disease, Fayne becomes the leader of the vampires.

Needless to say, fans weren't pleased with the cancellation, as the show left many open ends in its finale episode. Below, we're rounding up some of the biggest reactions from viewers so far.

Ian Somerhalder Returns to the Vampire Genre in Netflix's 'V-Wars' (PHOTOS)

Ian Somerhalder Returns to the Vampire Genre in Netflix's 'V-Wars' (PHOTOS)

The Netflix series arrives later this year.

How do you feel about the cancellation? Let us know in the comments below.

V Wars, Streaming Now, Netflix