Fans React to 'V Wars' Cancellation at Netflix

It's never a good day to learn a fan-favorite show will come to an end without warning, and such is the case for viewers of Netflix's V Wars, which was canceled after one season on March 30.

The series, which is based on the comics by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson, starred The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder and Adrian Holmes (Supernatural, Letterkenny). It follows the story of Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) as his world turns to horror when his best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), is transformed into a homicidal monster by a mysterious disease.

When the disease begins to spread, society begins to divide into opposing factions — "normal" people pitted against the diseased, who are seen as "vampires." While the season depicts Dr. Swann's efforts to combat the disease, Fayne becomes the leader of the vampires.

Needless to say, fans weren't pleased with the cancellation, as the show left many open ends in its finale episode. Below, we're rounding up some of the biggest reactions from viewers so far.

VWars deserved better #VWars — Bezhan (@vibentage) March 30, 2020

Screw you @netflix how dare you cancel #VWars that show is downright amazing and many of us what to see another season!! pic.twitter.com/gW8QC5T0b1 — Christi (@SinnerQueen7) March 30, 2020

WTF!! @Netflix canceled #VWars????? 🤬

Was the plague not enough to wreck my year? Now my entertainment is canceled rather than postponed? Come on!!! 😭😭😭😭

This is upsetting. pic.twitter.com/3gLvKP7zkf — 🐈🧙‍♀️Amber Love Ofgus (@elizabethamber) March 30, 2020

Thank you to the #VWars cast and crew! I was thrilled and enjoyed this show so much. It's sad that it ended this way. 💔😢 But again, thank you!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y2jTKfd6zJ — frances. (@iLoveMrSmolder) March 31, 2020

#savevwars They gave the best of themselves, and the result has been great, as we saw, it was the most streamed in most countries. It has a great pilot, an energetic cast and a great attention for details.#vwars @netflix — officialsomerholic🇺🇸🎱 (@kimsomerhalder) March 31, 2020

Netflix cancelled Vwars, 2020 has officially gone too far. — raissa💙🤠 (@RaissaSalvatorx) March 30, 2020

How do you feel about the cancellation? Let us know in the comments below.

V Wars, Streaming Now, Netflix