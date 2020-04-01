Jason Ritter Guest Stars as Jonah's Brother in 'Superstore' First Look (VIDEO)

It's a family affair this Thursday on NBC's Superstore as Jonah's (Ben Feldman) parents and brother pay a visit.

In an exclusive first look at the episode, "Customer Safari," we meet Jonah's snarky brother, Josh, played by guest star Jason Ritter. This is teased in the episode's logline, when "Amy (America Ferrera) joins Jonah for lunch with his parents and brother... she's caught off guard by their family dynamic."

America Ferrera to Exit 'Superstore' After 5 Seasons The actress has played Amy on the NBC comedy since it debuted in 2015.

This odd dynamic is immediately apparent in the opening seconds of the clip as Jonah gushes about Amy's accomplishments, asking if his family took a look at some links featuring her work, which he forwarded. "We didn't actually get a chance to read it yet," his father Richard (Fred Melamed) admits, seemingly unaffected by the impact this has on Jonah as he adds that their printer wasn't working.

When Amy wonders aloud if his parents have a screen they could use to look at the links, he hushes her, basically saying there's not point in trying to explain. This is when Jonah's brother Josh (Ritter) makes his grand entrance alongside girlfriend Kelci (Patty Guggenheim).

"I gotta say, Amy," Josh begins, adding "we never thought any girl would compare to Matilda in his eyes."

When the family laughs, Amy gets curious, but Jonah's discomfort is clear on his face. Find out who Matilda is by checking out the clip above.

As for what else the episode has in store? Dina (Lauren Ash) will face a crisis of her own as she worries about being fun and spontaneous for her new boyfriend when he surprises her at work. And when Garrett (Colton Dunn) and the other Cloud 9 employees come up with a game surrounding the store's weird customers, there could be trouble if Glenn (Mark McKinney) catches onto their antics.

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC