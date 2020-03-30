'Locke & Key' Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

The Locke siblings' journey will continue after that finale cliffhanger.

Netflix announced Monday that Locke & Key has been renewed for a second season. "As the stakes grow higher, the Locke siblings embrace their role as the new Keepers of the Keys," the logline teases.

"We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators," executive producers and co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. "We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

"Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn," Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix, added. "We are so proud to have been part of this show and can't wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two."

The first season dropped on Netflix on February 7 and starred Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck.

Season 1 followed the Locke siblings and their mother as they moved into their ancestral home following their father's murder. The siblings found magical keys with unique powers and encountered the villainous Dodge. At the end of the finale, they thought they'd gotten rid of Dodge, but they were mistaken — and the demon had a new recruit.

