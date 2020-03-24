'Love Is Blind,' 'The Circle' & More Unscripted Series Renewed at Netflix

Netflix is sticking with their unscripted slate as the streaming platform has renewed The Circle, Love Is Blind and Rhythm + Flow for new seasons. The service is also welcoming a new title to its library with another Marie Kondo series.

Whether romantic talks in pods, virtual conversations littered with emojis or rap battles are your thing, Netflix has got you covered with these fan-favorite titles. Second seasons for Rhythm + Flow, The Circle and Love Is Blind will arrive in 2021; meanwhile, Marie Kondo's new show will also debut then.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Netflix's Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials, Brandon Riegg said in a statement. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

With Rhythm + Flow renewed for an additional season, judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip "T.I." Harris will also reprise their roles as they search for the next hip-hop sensation. Joining other industry icons in a multi-city talent search, they'll find previously undiscovered artists from around the country to compete. Auditions are open now at RhythmAndFlow.com.

The Circle has been renewed for two additional seasons, bringing it through to Season 3 on the streaming platform. As with the first season, contestants will compete from the comfort of solitary apartments as they communicate through screens. Vying for the $100K prize, new strategies, challenges and twists will be in store. Michelle Buteau also returns to host, casting is open now at TheCircleCasting.com.

Love Is Blind has also been renewed for two more seasons, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning to host the program, which sees singles interact through private pods in a unique dating experiment. Casting for Season 2 is currently taking place in Chicago, with Season 3 to follow.

'Love Is Blind': Which Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS) Here's everything we know about pairs like Cameron and Lauren and Mark and Jessica ahead of the March 5 reunion.

Marie Kondo's new series is called Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo. Based on her method of dealing with clutter, this show sees her and her team set out to tidy up one small town in America. To nominate a town for consideration, visit TidyMyTown.com.

If you're anxious for your next unscripted Netflix fix, some shows you can binge now, or soon, are The Circle Brazil (Season 1 premiered March 11), Nailed It! (Season 4 premieres April 1), The Circle France (Season 1 premieres April 9), Too Hot to Handle (Season 1 premieres April 17), Queer Eye (Season 5 premieres this Summer) and Dating Around (Season 2 premieres this Summer).