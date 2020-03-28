OWN Launches #ALittleLight Initiative with Oprah & More Network Stars (VIDEO)

OWN is spreading the love and light with its new initiative, #ALittleLight, which aims to uplift viewers during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Launching across all platforms including OWN, Oprah.com and the network's social channels, the initiative features stars from fan favorite series Queen Sugar, The Haves and the Have Nots, Iyanla: Fix My Life, Home Made Simple and Love Goals along with network head herself Oprah Winfrey.

The video includes clips filmed by the stars themselves as they share messages of encouragement to viewers to keep lifting each other up in these uncertain times. Sending these words directly from their homes, the actors, actresses and creators hope to spread a love on social media by using #ALittleLight.

"Thank you OWN family for bringing in the light, for being the light," Winfrey addresses viewers and the stars in the video. "Let's keep lifting each other up. Together we will rise, and we all know this is how our faith gets tested. And even as uncertain as this moment is, this too shall pass," she adds. "Stay safe, safer at home."

Among the talent included in the inspiring initiative's video are Iyanla: Fix My Life's Iyanla Vanzant, The Haves and the Have Nots' John Schneider, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless and Aaron O'Connell, Greenleaf's Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, Keith David and Deborah Joy Winans, Queen Sugar's Tina Lifford and Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Home Made Simple's Laila Ali, Love Goals' Spirit as well as producer Will Packer, his family and many more.

Also announced, OWN will hold a special Facebook Live interview between Winfrey and singer Alicia Keys as they discuss various topics including the musical artist's new book More Myself: A Journey. More inspirational content will be rolling out across OWN platforms in the coming days, but for now, check out the #ALittleLight initiative below.

Alicia Keys & Oprah Winfrey: The Interview, Sunday, March 29, 2/1c, Facebook Live