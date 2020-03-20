What's Replacing the NCAA Tournament on TV This Weekend

The Misery Index cast
TBS

The Misery Index

The 2020 NCAA Tournament has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so what else is taking its place in the TV lineup? We're breaking down the weekend schedules for CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV where the tournament was originally set to air.

Below, see what's filling the slots.

TNT

Bones Emily Deschanel David Boreanaz

Bones (Credit: Richard Foreman / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

Friday, March 20

12/11c - 3/2c: Supernatural

3/2c - 6/5c: Bones

6/5c - 8:30/7:30c: The Accountant

8:30/7:30c - 11/10c: Suicide Squad

11/10c - 12/11c: Tacoma FD

Saturday, March 21

11:45/10:45c - 1:45/12:45c: Blade

1:45/12:45c - 3:45/2:45c: Blade II

3:45/2:45c - 5:45/4:45c: Blade: Trinity

5:45/4:45c - 8:45/7:45c: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

8:45/7:45c - 11/10c: Justice League

11/10c - 12/11: All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (March 18th repeat)

Sunday, March 22

10:45/9:45c - 1:53/12:53c: Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

1:53/12:53c - 5/4c: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

5/4c - 7:45/6:45c: The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

7:45/6:45c - 10:45/9:45c: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

10:45/9:45c - 1/12c: Run All Night

TBS

Friends Cast

Friends (Credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Friday, March 20

12/11c - 4/3c: Friends

4/5c - 6/5c: American Dad

6/5c - 7/6c: Family Guy

7/6c - 7:24/6:24c: Final Space

7:24/6:24c - 9:42/8:42c: Battleship

9:42/8:42c - 12/11c: The Wolverine

Saturday, March 21

11:30/10:30c - 1:45/12:45c: The Wolverine

1:45/12:45c - 4/3c: Jack the Giant Slayer

4/3c - 6:30/5:30c: Godzilla

6:30/5:30c - 8:40/7:40c: Battleship

8:40/7:40 - 10:36/9:36c: The Big Bang Theory

10:36/9:36c - 11:06/10:06c: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

11:06/10:06c - 12/11c: Miracle Workers: Dark Ages

Sunday, March 22

11/10c - 1/12c: Miss Congeniality

1/12c - 3/2c: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

3/2c - 5/4c: 50 First Dates

5/4c - 7/6c: Meet the Parents

7/6c - 9/8c: Central Intelligence

9/8c - 11/10c: The Last O.G.

11/10c - 12/1c: Central Intelligence

CBS

NCIS Mark Harmon

NCIS (Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

Friday, March 20

8/7c - 9/8c: MacGyver

9/8c - 10/9c: Hawaii Five-0

10/9c - 11/10c: Blue Bloods

Saturday, March 21

8/7c - 9/8c: Hawaii Five-0

9/8c - 10/9c: S.W.A.T.

10/9c - 11/10c: 48 Hours

Sunday, March 22

7/6c - 8/7c: 60 Minutes

8/7c - 9/8c: NCIS

9/8c - 10/9c: NCIS: Los Angeles

10/9c - 11/10c: NCIS: New Orleans

TruTV

Impractical Jokers

Impractical Jokers (Credit: TruTV)

Friday, March 20

12/11c - 4/3c: TruTV Top Funniest

4/3c - 7/6c: Impractical Jokers

7/6c - 12/11c: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

Saturday, March 21

12/11c - 1/12c: TruTV Presents: World's Dumbest

1/12c - 3/2c: The Misery Index

3/2c - 5/4c: Hot Ones: The Game Show

5/4c - 9/8c: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

9/8c - 11/10c: Hot Ones: The Game Show

11/10c - 12/11c: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes

Sunday, March 22

12/11c - 2/1c: Impractical Jokers

2/1c - 7/6c: Tacoma FD

7/6c - 10/9c: Impractical Jokers

10/9c - 11/10c: Hot Ones: The Game Show

11/10c - 12/11c: Tacoma FD