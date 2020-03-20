What's Replacing the NCAA Tournament on TV This Weekend
The 2020 NCAA Tournament has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so what else is taking its place in the TV lineup? We're breaking down the weekend schedules for CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV where the tournament was originally set to air.
Below, see what's filling the slots.
TNT
Friday, March 20
12/11c - 3/2c: Supernatural
3/2c - 6/5c: Bones
6/5c - 8:30/7:30c: The Accountant
8:30/7:30c - 11/10c: Suicide Squad
11/10c - 12/11c: Tacoma FD
Saturday, March 21
11:45/10:45c - 1:45/12:45c: Blade
1:45/12:45c - 3:45/2:45c: Blade II
3:45/2:45c - 5:45/4:45c: Blade: Trinity
5:45/4:45c - 8:45/7:45c: Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice
8:45/7:45c - 11/10c: Justice League
11/10c - 12/11: All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite (March 18th repeat)
Sunday, March 22
10:45/9:45c - 1:53/12:53c: Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
1:53/12:53c - 5/4c: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
5/4c - 7:45/6:45c: The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
7:45/6:45c - 10:45/9:45c: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
10:45/9:45c - 1/12c: Run All Night
TBS
Friday, March 20
12/11c - 4/3c: Friends
4/5c - 6/5c: American Dad
6/5c - 7/6c: Family Guy
7/6c - 7:24/6:24c: Final Space
7:24/6:24c - 9:42/8:42c: Battleship
9:42/8:42c - 12/11c: The Wolverine
Saturday, March 21
11:30/10:30c - 1:45/12:45c: The Wolverine
1:45/12:45c - 4/3c: Jack the Giant Slayer
4/3c - 6:30/5:30c: Godzilla
6:30/5:30c - 8:40/7:40c: Battleship
8:40/7:40 - 10:36/9:36c: The Big Bang Theory
10:36/9:36c - 11:06/10:06c: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
11:06/10:06c - 12/11c: Miracle Workers: Dark Ages
Sunday, March 22
11/10c - 1/12c: Miss Congeniality
1/12c - 3/2c: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
3/2c - 5/4c: 50 First Dates
5/4c - 7/6c: Meet the Parents
7/6c - 9/8c: Central Intelligence
9/8c - 11/10c: The Last O.G.
11/10c - 12/1c: Central Intelligence
CBS
Friday, March 20
8/7c - 9/8c: MacGyver
9/8c - 10/9c: Hawaii Five-0
10/9c - 11/10c: Blue Bloods
Saturday, March 21
8/7c - 9/8c: Hawaii Five-0
9/8c - 10/9c: S.W.A.T.
10/9c - 11/10c: 48 Hours
Sunday, March 22
7/6c - 8/7c: 60 Minutes
8/7c - 9/8c: NCIS
9/8c - 10/9c: NCIS: Los Angeles
10/9c - 11/10c: NCIS: New Orleans
TruTV
Friday, March 20
12/11c - 4/3c: TruTV Top Funniest
4/3c - 7/6c: Impractical Jokers
7/6c - 12/11c: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
Saturday, March 21
12/11c - 1/12c: TruTV Presents: World's Dumbest
1/12c - 3/2c: The Misery Index
3/2c - 5/4c: Hot Ones: The Game Show
5/4c - 9/8c: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
9/8c - 11/10c: Hot Ones: The Game Show
11/10c - 12/11c: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
Sunday, March 22
12/11c - 2/1c: Impractical Jokers
2/1c - 7/6c: Tacoma FD
7/6c - 10/9c: Impractical Jokers
10/9c - 11/10c: Hot Ones: The Game Show
11/10c - 12/11c: Tacoma FD