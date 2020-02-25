7 'Impractical Jokers' Callbacks Fans Will See in the Movie (VIDEO)

[Warning: The following article "contains scenes of graphic stupidity among four lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other," as well as spoilers without context for Impractical Jokers: The Movie]

Impractical Jokers: The Movie is officially out and fans of truTV's long-running hidden camera series are in for a special treat if they venture to theaters to see it.

The film, which serves as a mega-episode of sorts, includes a plotline where the guys who compete to embarrass each other — Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto, Brian "Q" Quinn and James "Murr" Murray — must partake in challenges to win a ticket to Paula Abdul's Miami party and show. The catch? There are only three passes, leaving one Joker out of the mix.

For those fans still on the fence about checking out the flick, we're rounding up some of the nods to the beloved series in the film that you'll witness if you do check out Impractical Jokers: The Movie. Light spoilers (without context) ahead.

Cats

Longtime fans will know there can't be an Impractical Jokers movie without mention of Sal's fear of cats, so definitely expect something in that ballpark. In the old punishment above, Sal endures being chained up and coming into close contact with the felines he fears so much.

Magic Mirror

Expect to see the magic mirror, oe of the Jokers' funniest gags, surface in the film. The device is present in the throwback challenge seen in the clip above. Q must keep a straight face while talking to a volunteer as the other Jokers do ridiculous things on the other side of the window.

Jaden Smith

This isn't much of a spoiler, as it was teased in the movie's trailer, but viewers who recall a punishment where Sal ended up with a tattoo of Jaden Smith's face on his leg should anticipate something related to that. That's all we'll say...

"Larry"

Considered a Joker's catchphrase at this point, the name uttered by Joe in the challenge featured above was a ploy originally used to cut a line in Times Square. So we can guarantee that the name will pop up at some point, though we won't say how or where.

Parental Involvement

In an attempt to get a rise out of one another, the jokers often involve parents in their challenges and punishments. You can see an example of that in the clip above featuring Q and his parents. Fans can comfortably expect to see the Jokers' parents participating in some way in the movie.

Fatone Flare

Honorary fifth Joker, Joey Fatone, has been a part of the series for a while now and he hosts the live post-episode series Impractical Jokers: After Party in which he talks to the Jokers about their challenges and punishments. Prepare for his involvement in the movie in some way.

Creatures

As teased in the movie's trailer, viewers will see Joe transformed into a cave creature of sorts. The silly moment certainly calls to mind the Bog Monster Sal portrayed during the punishment seen above.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie, In Theaters Now