'Friends' Reunion Special Officially Coming to HBO Max This Spring

It's the one where the Friends get back together. HBO Max announced Friday, February 21 that the rumored reunion is officially happening on the forthcoming streaming platform.

The Friends cast will reunite exclusively for an untitled unscripted special on the WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer offering this May. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all on board to return to the beloved sitcom's original soundstage, Stage 24.

'Friends' Cast Then & Now: See How They've Changed (PHOTOS) While they're still the same lovable actors we first met back in the '90s, the cast of has certainly changed over the years.

In addition to the special, the entirety of the '90s and early '00s hit series will be available to stream for subscribers of HBO Max. "Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV in a statement.

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

The special will be directed by Ben Winston who will executive produce alongside the show's original EPs Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The cast members are also attached as executive producers on the project. Don't miss out on the long-awaited reunion, check it out on HBO Max this spring.

Friends Reunion, May 2020, HBO Max