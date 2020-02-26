5 Must-See Blind Auditions From Part 2 of 'The Voice' Premiere (VIDEO)

The Voice continued its two-night premiere event on Tuesday, February 25 and plenty of talented singers took to the stage to compete for a spot in the next round.

The hilarious banter between the coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton also continued, much to viewers' enjoyment. Below, we're breaking down some of the night's best and on which team they ended up.

Arei Moon sings "Miss Independent"

A current resident of Atlanta, Georgia, 28-year-old Arei Moon performed a rendition of one of Clarkson's first hit songs. Ultimately, when it came time to choose her coach, she had no choice because Nick blocked Kelly's bid, causing her to join his team.

Levi Watkins performs "Hey, Soul Sister"

This 14-year-old singer from Birmingham, Alabama shocked the coaches when his identity was revealed. Earning one chair turn from Shelton, Watkins was left to join Team Blake, but he could definitely become a hot commodity for the others if steals come into play.

Zach Day sings "Weak"

This 25-year-old Kentucky native wowed the coaches with his rendition of the SWV song and earned chair-turns from Legend and Clarkson. When it came time to decide which team he'd join, Day picked Team Legend.

Chelle performs "idontwannabeyouanymore"

Despite having a shy side, this 18-year-old from Bargersville earned a three chair spins from Clarkson, Jonas, and Shelton for her version of Billie Eilish's hit. Ultimately, she went with Team Kelly after some persuasive attempts by other coaches.

Toneisha Harris sings "I Want to Know What Love Is"

Sharing her inspiring story, this 44-year-old from Roswell, Georgia with roots in gospel revealed she had planned to audition for the show eight years prior, but when her son was diagnosed with leukemia, she stepped away from performing. The fact that she earned a four-chair spin made the moment even sweeter. In the end, she picked Team Blake, much to others' surprise.

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC