'The Voice': 8 Must-See Performances From Part 3 of Blind Auditions (VIDEO)

Blind Auditions for Season 18 of The Voice continued with Part 3 on Monday, March 2 and a slew of talented performers made their debut on the show.

Putting their best foot forward for coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton, eight singers continued into the next round of the competition. From emotional numbers to showstopping moments, we're rounding up the evening's best. Meet the newest singers moving on and don't miss Part 4 when the Blind Auditions continue Tuesday.

Allegra Miles sings "Use Somebody"

This 16-year-old performer impressed the coaches with her Kings of Leon cover and shared her story about growing up in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands before moving to her current home base of West Palm Beach, Florida. When it came time to make a decision, she had to choose between Kelly and Nick, ultimately she went with Team Nick.

CammWess performs "Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)"

A South Carolina native, this 21-year-old singer had the support of his parents as he took to the stage where he wowed the coaches with his rendition of The Weeknd's song from Fifty Shades of Grey. John and Blake both turned for the performance, and in the end, CammWess chose to go with Team Legend.

Joei Fulco sings "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves"

Originally from Franklin, Tennessee, this 22-year-old singer now resides in Lancaster, California and her old-school sound certainly made an impression. She earned two chair turns from Blake and Nick, but she landed with Team Blake because Nick's turn was blocked.

Sara Collins performs "Johnny and June"

At just 18, this performer hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is now performing and living in Dandridge, Tennessee where she regularly performs at Blake's venue, Ole Red. In the end, she earned chair turns from Kelly and Nick and picked Team Kelly for her Voice journey.

Samantha Howell sings "Take It on the Run"

Currently gigging in Nashville, this 19-year-old Virginia Beach native wowed the coaches with her strong vocals. She earned chair turns from Blake, Kelly and Nick, but was only able to pick between Kelly and Nick because Blake was blocked. Ultimately, she picked Team Kelly.

Jamal Corrie performs "Be Alright"

Now living in San Francisco, this 26-year-old singer supports his mother and two brothers by busking on the streets, which has brought him around the world. Bringing his talents to the show, he earned a chair spin from Blake Shelton, landing him on Team Blake.

Samuel Wilco sings "Lately"

A military man, this 39-year-old is currently stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky where he lives with his wife and three kids. His take on Stevie Wonder impressed the coaches, earning chair spins from Kelly and Nick. When he had to decide, Wilco went with Team Nick because his kids love the Jonas brother.

Thunderstorm Artis performs "Blackbird"

One of 11 in his musical family, this 23-year-old originally hails from Haleiwa, Hawaii but now lives in Hendersonville Tennessee. Inspired by his late father who taught him and his siblings music, Thunderstorm earned four chair spins but ultimately went with Team Legend.

