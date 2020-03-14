'Superstore' Shuts Down Production Due to Coronavirus: Will It Affect America Ferrera's Exit?

Superstore is one of the many TV shows shutting down production due to the coronavirus, and that may affect the exit planned for America Ferrera's Amy.

"So today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for the season. We're shutting down production," the actress revealed in an Instagram story Friday. "I'm about to go shoot my last scene. None of my cast members are here, and this is not how we expected to be ending the season." She also shared a video of her trailer cleared out (screenshot below) and told everyone to say safe.

But this may not be the end of Amy's story. "I assume [this] means we'll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy's storyline," Ferrera added. (The series has already been renewed for a sixth season.) We'll have to wait and see if the NBC comedy ends the season in a way that provides some closure for her character (and fans).

"The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller," the actress said in a statement when NBC announced her exit at the end of February.

"I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it," she continued. "As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC