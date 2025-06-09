Matthew Goode as a grumpy detective? We love it. So why wouldn’t we want to get more of Dept. Q, the newest mystery series to come to Netflix?

The Goode-led drama premiered with its nine episodes on Thursday, May 29, giving the new head of a police department quite the cold case to solve — while one very personal to both DCI Carl Morck and his partner, DCI James Hardy (Jamie Sives), remains open. The finale certainly ended in such a way that makes us think they’ll be back to solve more, but what’s the latest about the show’s future? Read on for everything we know so far about a Dept. Q Season 2, from the cast to the case and more.

Has Dept. Q been renewed?

No. However, both writer and director Scott Frank and star Matthew Goode are interested in continuing the show.

The TV show is based on a book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen, and Frank told Collider, “The second book in the series is quite good, so I’ve got a great idea for a second season. It is another cold case and also a current case, at the same time, that they’re looking into. So, I would do that. I don’t know that I would necessarily do nine episodes. I might just do six next time. We’ll see. But I do know what I want to do next. I do have the story in mind for the next season.”

And in an interview with Deadline, while raving about his fellow castmates, Goode said, “It’s writing and talent, where they meet, I suppose. I love them all. That’s why we’re desperate to do a second season.” And when asked if he’d continue past a second season, he pointed out, “There’s 10 books now.”

Who’s in the Dept. Q cast?

The first season of Dept. Q stars Matthew Goode as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck, Chloe Pirrie as Merritt Lingard, Jamie Sives as Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy, Mark Bonnar as Stephen Burns, Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim, Leah Byrne as Detective Constable Rose Dickson, Kate Dickie as Detective Chief Superintendent Moira Jacobson, Shirley Henderson as Claire Marsh, Kelly Macdonald as Dr. Rachel Irving, and Tom Bulpett as William Lingard.

How did Dept. Q Season 1 end?

Morck, Akram, Rose, and Hardy were able to find Merritt, who had been kidnapped by a mother-son duo who blamed her for the other son’s death; she, in turn, blamed the son holding her captive for his attack on her brother. Three months after that, Merritt was doing much better and showed up at the police station to thank those who saved her. She, however, couldn’t find Morck, and the two actually passed by each other without her knowing who he was.

Meanwhile, Morck used the fact that Burns is corrupt to get the department more money, Akram a badge, and himself a car. And so the department — with Hardy joining the others down in the basement, at least once they fix the stairs situation as he continues to recover from being shot and needs crutches to get around — was ready to solve more cold cases.

Who shot Morck and Hardy on Dept. Q?

Both Morck and Hardy survived gunshot wounds they sustained while at a crime scene, but the police officer who was also there was killed. Hardy spent the season recovering. Morck did do a lineup to see if he could recognize the shooter’s eyes — the part he remembers — but came up empty. When Hardy returned to work, Jacobson told him she had a file for him to look at, and we saw her looking at the one for their shooting.

What could Dept. Q Season 2 be about?

That’s to be determined, though it would obviously see the team tackling another cold case. And we’d also imagine that we might get answers about who shot Morck and Hardy.

Frank had mentioned the second book in Jussi Adler-Olsen’s Danish Nordic noir crime series, The Absent One. The synopsis for that reads as follows: “By the opening of Adler-Olsen’s shocking, fast-paced follow-up, Mørck is satisfied with the notion of picking up long-cold leads. So he’s naturally intrigued when a closed case lands on his desk: A brother and sister were brutally murdered two decades earlier, and one of the suspects — part of a group of privileged boarding school students —confessed and was convicted. But once Mørck reopens the files, it becomes clear that all is not what it seems. Looking into the supposedly solved case leads him to Kimmie, a woman living on the streets, stealing to survive. Kimmie has mastered evading the police, but now they aren’t the only ones looking for her. Because Kimmie has secrets that certain influential individuals would kill to keep buried . . . as well as one of her own that could turn everything on its head.”

Dept. Q, Netflix