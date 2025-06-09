Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

John Foster is making big moves following his second place finish on American Idol. The rising country star marked a huge milestone in his career by performing at Nashville’s most iconic venue on June 7.

The teenager hit the stage at the Grand Ole Opry for the very first time. “It’s so fun watching dreams come true!” the Opry’s official Instagram account posted, along with photos of Foster on stage. “Congrats on your Opry debut, John Foster!”

Foster spent some time in Nashville during CMA Fest week, kicking things off with a June 4 performance alongside other American Idol alum, including Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts and third place finisher Breanna Nix. He also paid a visit to another Nashville landmark: The Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Visiting the Country Music Hall of Fame today reminded me why I connect so deeply with my genre; its history and connection to the people is unparalleled,” Foster shared on Instagram. “I promise that for as long as I live, the circle will be unbroken.”

Foster hit the ground running immediately following the May 18 American Idol finale. He performed at Cajun Country Jam in his home state the following weekend before heading to the city at the heart of country music. Ahead of his Opry debut, Foster reflected on the milestone moment in another social media post.

“The first time I went to the Opry, I fought back tears because I was so overwhelmed with joy. As an amateur country music historian, there is no more significant place to my passion (country music) than the Grand Ole Opry,” he wrote. “This has been my #1 dream ever since I started music, and now, because of your support, my dream will come true! I will NEVER be able to express my gratitude! Glory be to God!”