Netflix Renews 'Queer Eye' for Season 6 — The Fab Five Begin Production in Texas

Netflix's hit reality series Queer Eye has been renewed for a sixth season on the streaming platform.

Already set to return this summer with Season 5, Queer Eye's Fab Five are heading south to the Lone Star State of Texas for more fun (as seen above). Returning to their roots, the guys will make up their homebase in Austin, Texas where they'll search high and low for heroes in need of some TLC.

The series has become a global phenomenon since it debuted in 2018. Originally a reboot of the network favorite Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, this show shares inspiring stories of triumph facilitated by the talent of the Fab Five.

Making up the quintet are Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion). Production on the fifth season took place in Philadelphia during 2019.

The Emmy Award-winning program is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric. Jennifer Lane serves as the series' showrunner and executive producer while David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers from ITV Entertainment.

Don't miss the fun when Queer Eye returns this summer for Season 5 and stay tuned for Season 6 as more details are revealed.