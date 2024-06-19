Catching Up With Favorite HGTV Couples: Where Are They Now?

Dan Clarendon
Chip and Joanna Gaines, Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, Instagram, Instagram

Yes, not all HGTV co-hosts are in a relationship. Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin may bicker like an old married couple, but they’re not involved. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall hosted Flip or Flop as spouses and then ex-spouses. Flip or Flop Nashville co-hosts Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins started the show well after their breakup.

But it just so happens that some of HGTV’s most famous stars and alums are married or at least engaged to their co-stars. Here’s what these power couples (who are still together) have been up to lately.

Chip and Joanna Gaines
Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Chip and Joanna Gaines

The married team who used to host Fixer Upper announced their departure from HGTV in 2017 and then revealed the creation of their Magnolia Network in 2019. Since then, the couple has hosted Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Fixer Upper: The Castle, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, and Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse on the latter cable channel.

Chip and Joanna have been married since 2003. They have five children together.

Ben and Erin Napier
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Ben and Erin Napier

The Napiers are still hosting Home Town on HGTV — Season 8 premiered in January 2024. That renovation show has spawned the spinoffs Home Town Takeover, Home Town Kickstart, and Home Town: Ben’s Workshop. Erin and Ben also had small acting roles in the 2022 Discovery+ holiday TV movie A Christmas Open House.

Ben and Erin have been married since 2008. They have two kids together.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson

Sherrod, a veteran of Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, started hosting the HGTV series Married to Real Estate with husband Jackson in 2022. The show’s third season debuted in December 2023. The couple is also busy raising three kids. They welcomed daughter Kendall in 2012, Harper in 2019, and Jackson has daughter Simone from a previous relationship.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

Berkus and Brent previously co-hosted Nate & Jeremiah Save My House and The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project on HGTV. Now, as Berkus continues his interior design career and he and Jeremiah collaborate on lines of furniture and home goods, Brent is taking over for Bobby Berk as the interior designer expert of the Netflix reality show Queer Eye.

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler
Robert Okine/Getty Images

Sarah and Bryan Baeumler

The Baeumlers have lit up both HGTV and HGTV Canada as the married couple behind shows like House of Bryan, Renovation Inc., and Renovation Island. More recently, they’ve served as judges on HGTV’s Battle on the Beach, and Bryan has been hosting HGTV Canada’s business-rehab reality show Bryan’s All In.

Sarah and Bryan have been married since 2004. They have four children together.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa attend the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Annual Magic Of Music Gala at Sony Pictures Studios on May 09, 2024 in Culver City, California.
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association California

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa

Tarek started out on HGTV with ex-wife Christina on Flip or Flop. After Tarek and Christina’s divorce in 2018, he met and fell in love with Selling Sunset star Heather. They married in 2021 and welcomed a son in 2023. Tarek also has two kids with Christina.

The couple’s first HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, premiered in 2023. The series was renewed for a 14-episode second season, but it hasn’t premiered as of June 2024. Tarek and Heather will be teaming up against Christina and her new husband, Josh Hall, in the new series The Flip Off. The couples will “compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain,” according to the network. The Flip Off will premiere in early 2025.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer
Instagram

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer

Their Teen Mom 2 days long behind them. The DeBoers are the hosts of the HGTV renovation show Down Home Fab, which returned for Season 2 in March 2024. The couple recently opened their store Down Home by DeBoers in Tea, South Dakota — with a grand opening scheduled for July — but had to temporarily close up shop on June 15 after a car crashed into the storefront, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Chelsea and Cole wed in 2016. They have welcomed three kids together: Watson, Layne, and Walker. Chelsea’s oldest daughter, Aubree, is from a previous relationship.

Davina and Kristin Leitheuser
HGTV

Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser

Thomasula and Leitheuser are a new HGTV couple. The couple’s show, Small Town Potential, premiered in March 2024. Together, along with Leitheuser’s dad Don, they renovate homes in the New York area.

Working together onsite during projects is so much fun. A blast. There is this synergy,” Leitheuser told TV Insider about working with Thomasula.

The couple is currently engaged. They have been together for 10 years.

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt
Instagram

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt

The Kleinschmidts, who won Season 2 of HGTV’s Rock the Block, are now hosting the HGTV renovation show 100 Day Dream Home, with Season 5 slated to premiere on June 30. Earlier this year, HGTV revealed that the couple will go head-to-head in an upcoming competition series tentatively titled 100 Day Hotel Challenge.

Dave and Jenny Marrs
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens

Dave and Jenny Marrs

The Marrses, who had to hunker down with their kids to survive a tornado in Arkansas in May 2024, are the hosts of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, which led to the spinoff Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn in 2022. HGTV viewers started living la dolce vita in March when Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano, the couple’s latest spinoff, made its debut.

Dave and Jenny married in 2005. They have five kids together.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas
Instagram

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas

Bynum and Thomas started renovating Detroit houses in HGTV’s Bargain Block in 2021, and they competed in Rock the Block Season 5 this spring. Now, they’re gearing up for a new spinoff, with Bargain Block New Orleans premiering this fall, alongside 10 new episodes of the original-flavor show.

