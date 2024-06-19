Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Yes, not all HGTV co-hosts are in a relationship. Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin may bicker like an old married couple, but they’re not involved. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall hosted Flip or Flop as spouses and then ex-spouses. Flip or Flop Nashville co-hosts Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins started the show well after their breakup.

But it just so happens that some of HGTV’s most famous stars and alums are married or at least engaged to their co-stars. Here’s what these power couples (who are still together) have been up to lately.