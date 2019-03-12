Which 'Queer Eye' Fab Five Guy Are You? (QUIZ)

Yas Queens! Queer Eye's Fab Five is finally back for a third season on March 15! Can you believe? Our favorite life coaches are returning to Netflix, and with their expertise, they'll be changing the lives of a whole new group.

Get ready for a bunch of insane transformations as these woke pop-culture icons sweep in to create new lifestyles for people who need it most. Amid all of the advice on food, fashion, culture, design, and grooming, we're looking forward to all of the emotions the new season has in store for us!

Take the personality quiz below to find out which Queer Eye Fab Five guy you are: Karamo, Bobby, Tan, Antoni, or Jonathan?

Queer Eye, Season 3, Friday, March 15, Netflix