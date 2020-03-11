Get to Know Matt James, Tyler Cameron's Friend Joining 'The Bachelorette'
Now that Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has come to a very dramatic end, it's time for a fresh start. Clare Crawley will be handing out the roses for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and it's safe to say she has her work cut out for her.
Shortly after Peter's season ended, ABC dropped 32 cast photos of the hunky men who will be vying for the Californian's heart — and one of them definitely looks familiar. Turns out, former Bachelorette finalist Tyler Cameron's best friend and roommate Matt James will be making an appearance on the dating competition show, and it's been his plan to get him on the show for quite some time.
Is Clare Crawley the Oldest 'Bachelorette'? All of the Ages of Past Leads (PHOTOS)
"Everyone needs to apply Matt James for The Bachelorette. Maybe just skip that and go to The Bachelor," Tyler said on former Bachelor star Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, back in 2019. "My goal is to get him on, he needs some convincing so everybody get after him, get him convinced to go and he'll be a great guy for the show."
And now that he's officially going to be dating the 38-year-old hairstylist, it's time we get to know him a little better. Read on for everything you need to know about Tyler's buddy, Matt James.
He's a younger contestant
While Matt is 28, the same age as former Bachelor star Peter, he's still a full decade younger than Clare. However, the blonde beauty admitted to dating younger guys while appearing on Good Morning America recently, so this probably won't be much of an issue.
"I'm proud of my age, but I just feel younger and I feel like that to me is what's important," she shared.
Meet Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' 2020 Contestants (PHOTOS)
He lives in New York City
Matt came to NYC to pursue a modeling career and is currently living large in Manhattan. Tyler shared photos of their gorgeous new digs on Instagram back in February, and we don't blame him if he never wants to leave. "We have finally made ourselves a home together thanks to our friends over at @raymourflanigan! (#MYLER is forever) This whole set was customizable to the tee. We have come a long way from living on the bean bag," he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
He's a foodie
Who doesn't love food? Matt can often be spotted on social media digging into his favorite pizza or dessert.
View this post on Instagram
... 20 years later when #Myler gets together after a weekend away . @mattjames919
He's athletic
Not only does Matt run marathons, but he also played football at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.
View this post on Instagram
They say if you want to go somewhere fast, go alone. If you want to go somewhere far, go with someone... Just got done running a 5k this morning with Matt. Ran my best times due to being pushed by a partner. I encourage you guys to move today and move with someone! Make each other better! Going to be dropping the date, time, and location for our next group date run tonight! Looking forward to running with you all again! Have a blessed Sunday #Myler
Fans can expect to see Clare's journey unfold starting in May, and Matt seems like a real catch, so fingers cross these two hit it off!
The Bachelorette, Season 16 Premiere, Monday, May 18, ABC