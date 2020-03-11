Get to Know Matt James, Tyler Cameron's Friend Joining 'The Bachelorette'

Now that Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor has come to a very dramatic end, it's time for a fresh start. Clare Crawley will be handing out the roses for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and it's safe to say she has her work cut out for her.

Shortly after Peter's season ended, ABC dropped 32 cast photos of the hunky men who will be vying for the Californian's heart — and one of them definitely looks familiar. Turns out, former Bachelorette finalist Tyler Cameron's best friend and roommate Matt James will be making an appearance on the dating competition show, and it's been his plan to get him on the show for quite some time.

"Everyone needs to apply Matt James for The Bachelorette. Maybe just skip that and go to The Bachelor," Tyler said on former Bachelor star Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, back in 2019. "My goal is to get him on, he needs some convincing so everybody get after him, get him convinced to go and he'll be a great guy for the show."

And now that he's officially going to be dating the 38-year-old hairstylist, it's time we get to know him a little better. Read on for everything you need to know about Tyler's buddy, Matt James.

He's a younger contestant

While Matt is 28, the same age as former Bachelor star Peter, he's still a full decade younger than Clare. However, the blonde beauty admitted to dating younger guys while appearing on Good Morning America recently, so this probably won't be much of an issue.

"I'm proud of my age, but I just feel younger and I feel like that to me is what's important," she shared.

He lives in New York City

Matt came to NYC to pursue a modeling career and is currently living large in Manhattan. Tyler shared photos of their gorgeous new digs on Instagram back in February, and we don't blame him if he never wants to leave. "We have finally made ourselves a home together thanks to our friends over at @raymourflanigan! (#MYLER is forever) This whole set was customizable to the tee. We have come a long way from living on the bean bag," he wrote.

He's a foodie

Who doesn't love food? Matt can often be spotted on social media digging into his favorite pizza or dessert.

He's athletic

Not only does Matt run marathons, but he also played football at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Fans can expect to see Clare's journey unfold starting in May, and Matt seems like a real catch, so fingers cross these two hit it off!