Tyler Cameron on Who He Wants as the Next 'Bachelor' — And If He'd Do It

Many names have been thrown around regarding who will be the next Bachelor in 2020: Mike Johnson, Peter Weber, and even John Paul Jones. But when this season's runner-up, Tyler Cameron was asked which man deserves the coveted gig, he gave an unexpected response.

While appearing on former Bachelor star Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, Tyler admitted that he's rooting for Matt James, his best friend and business parter, who is often featured on Ty's very popular Instagram page.

"Everyone needs to apply Matt James for The Bachelorette. Maybe just skip that and go to The Bachelor," he said. "My goal is to get him on, he needs some convincing so everybody get after him, get him convinced to go and he'll be a great guy for the show."

There's a good chance if Matt joins the show, his job title would be "Tyler's friend" much like Tia Booth was known as "Raven [Gates'] friend]" during Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season. But his resume is much more impressive than just someone's sidekick.

Together with Tyler, Matt co-founded ABC Food Tours (no connection to the television network) which creates educational and inspirational events for underprivileged kids in New York City. According to his Instagram page, he also works for real estate company CBRE and serves as a brand ambassador for athletic clothing company Lululemon.



So it's clear this guy's a catch. There's no doubt that Tyler's BFF would actually make a great lead — but what about Tyler himself? Sure, he's going for a drink with Bachelorette Hannah Brown, but if things don't work out, he can always find love on TV again. Turns out, Tyler isn't exactly sold on the idea of being the next lead on The Bachelor.

"I don't know. I'm all over the map about that one," he said on the podcast. "I have a lot of things I gotta sit down and think about when it comes to that. It's a lot of responsibility. It's a great opportunity but it comes with a lot of responsibility."

And he's not exactly sure where things will end up with Hannah either. After the two reunited on After the Final Rose, it was expected that the two would start dating again. But after being dumped on national television, Tyler isn't wiling to jump into things so quickly.

“I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away. I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us. Whatever happens, happens.”