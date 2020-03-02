Clare Crawley Announced as the Next 'Bachelorette' Star

We officially have our next The Bachelorette star for Season 16, and the lucky gal is... Clare Crawley!

Good Morning America revealed the exciting news Monday morning, surprising many Bachelor Nation fans as the 38-year-old franchise alum hasn't been on a Bachelor show in over two years. Viewers last saw Crawley as a contestant on 2018's The Bachelor Winter Games, on which she got engaged to fellow contestant Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. The two ended their engagement not long after.

Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to #TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on @bacheloretteabc. https://t.co/dRn1AIbzEW pic.twitter.com/wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020



If you missed that spinoff appearance, you may be more familiar with Crawley from her time on Juan Pablo Galavis’ Season 18 of The Bachelor. She first made a name for herself arriving at the mansion with a fake baby bump, and then went on to be the runner-up on the season. Fans even cheered her on when, after weeks of Galavis mistreating her, Crawley told him off in an epic speech in the finale.

Is Clare Crawley the Oldest 'Bachelorette'? All of the Ages of Past Leads The 38-year-old was just announced as the Season 16 lead — and her age is a hot topic.

She also had memorable appearances on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

So what's the latest with the California beauty? Crawley, who hails from Sacramento, works as a hairstylist and enjoys spending time with her two dogs, Elby and Honey. Like any Cali native, she also loves yoga and hiking.



Will Clare Crawley find love on her fifth time on a Bachelor series? Sound off below!

The Bachelorette, Season 16 Premiere, Coming Soon, ABC