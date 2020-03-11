'Supernatural' Sets Jake Abel's Final Season Return

Almost a decade separated Jake Abel's last two appearances on Supernatural, but it looks like fans won't have to wait nearly as long this time to see him again.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Abel is returning as Michael in the last batch of episodes as the CW drama wraps up its 15-season run.

We last saw Abel as the archangel and Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) half-brother Adam in the Season 15 fall finale, as Castiel (Misha Collins) showed him exactly what God (Rob Benedict) has been up to. God remains a major thorn in their sides.

"I would be surprised if this was the last we time see Adam and Michael," Abel said at the time. "I know when I was on set, Jared and Jensen had asked me as well if I was going to be back, and I said, 'I don't know,' and they replied, 'Well, we'd be surprised if you wouldn't because you're setting up everything.'"

For the actor, the end of the fall finale "felt so incomplete." "If there's one thing we know about Supernatural, it's life tends to intervene in characters' lives, even if they want to get away from something," he continued. "You might be done with the past, but the past is not done with you. While I don't know where they go, I have a distinct feeling that something will intervene in their plan and bring them back into the fold."

And in Abel's mind, that could very well include a Michael-God confrontation. "He's pretty smart, he's an angel, he's been around for millennia. I can't believe he wouldn't have some idea, a plan in his mind, to make things right," he explained. "There's this big theme of atonement and dealing with your past and the sins of the father in the show that can't be avoided. The boys have it. Adam has it. Michael has it. It's going to meet at some point and I hope it's explosive, whatever it is."

"My hope is they're keeping something really special towards the end," he added, and it turns out he was right.

