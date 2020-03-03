Genevieve Padalecki & Danneel Ackles Are Returning in 'Supernatural's Final Season

Is it going to take a little help from an angel and a demon for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to stop God in Supernatural's final season? Maybe.

Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles are set to guest star in the March 23 episode, "Destiny's Child," Entertainment Weekly reports. They'll be reprising their roles as the demon Ruby and angel Anael (introduced as Sister Jo), respectively.

'Supernatural' EP Teases a 'Complete & Satisfying Journey' With the Winchesters Exec producer Andrew Dabb also previews Castiel-centric and young Sam and Dean episodes ahead of the series finale.

According to the logline for the hour, "a search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo's (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest."

Episode 13 marks Genevieve Padalecki's return to Supernatural for the first time as Ruby since the Winchesters killed the demon in the Season 4 finale. (She appeared in "The French Mistake" in Season 6 as a version of herself, married to that episode's alternate version of Jared.) Danneel Ackles has thus far appeared in four episodes, across Seasons 13 and 14.

It's unclear exactly how we'll see Genevieve again as Ruby, given her character's death, but it should be interesting to see Jared and Jensen's wives in an episode together, especially given their characters. (There's no love lost for Sam, Dean, Ruby, or Jo.) Right now, Sam and Dean can use all the help they can get taking on God. Jack is clearly going to be an asset, but this isn't going to be an easy fight.

Genevieve and Danneel's returns are just the latest in the final season. Kim Rhodes is back as Jody Mills in the March 16 episode. Robert Wisdom will be back as Uriel, and Jake Abel will return as Adam/Michael at some point.

Supernatural, Monday, March 16, 8/7c, The CW