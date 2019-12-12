'Supernatural's Jake Abel on Adam & Michael's 'Incomplete' Story & That Spell

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 15, Episode 8 of Supernatural, "Our Father, Who Aren't in Heaven."]

The Supernatural midseason finale finally brought Jake Abel back as Adam and Michael — the two came to an agreement that allows them to share the vessel — and it wasn't exactly a happy family reunion for anyone.

God (Rob Benedict) remains a serious problem for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). In fact, he disguises himself as a fellow hunter and lures in Eileen (Shoshannah Stern) and Sam.

But they may have a solution, thanks to Michael, after Castiel (Misha Collins) gives him a firsthand look at what God's been up to. "What was done to the darkness can be done to God," Michael reveals, handing over the spell to Dean and Castiel. Most of the ingredients are easy enough for them to get, but they also need to make a trip to purgatory for the nectar from a Leviathan blossom. Michael opens a door for them for 12 hours.

Before he leaves, he hands over control to Adam at Dean's request. "I want you to know we are sorry," Dean tells his brother. "What happened to you, you're a good man, you didn't deserve that." "Since when do we get what we deserve?" Adam asks before wishing him luck and walking out.

Here, Abel discusses if he'll be back, if we can trust Michael, and the Winchesters' relationship.

This isn't the last we'll see of you as Adam and/or Michael, is it?

Jake Abel: I would be surprised if this was the last we time see Adam and Michael. I know when I was on set, Jared and Jensen had asked me as well if I was going to be back, and I said, "I don't know," and they replied, "Well, we'd be surprised if you wouldn't because you're setting up everything."

What happened in this episode sets up the rest of the season for big things to come. My hope is they're keeping something really special towards the end, but I don't have a solid yes or no.

What are Adam and Michael up to next? Can they leave behind a life involving whatever’s going on with the Winchesters and God?

When I got to the end the first time I read that script, I was reading it on my iPad and I kept trying to flip the page over. I was like, "Certainly, this isn't the end." It felt so incomplete, and for me, that says that the story isn't complete yet. I don't know where they go or what they do, but if there's one thing we know about Supernatural, it's life tends to intervene in characters' lives, even if they want to get away from something. You might be done with the past, but the past is not done with you. While I don't know where they go, I have a distinct feeling that something will intervene in their plan and bring them back into the fold.

How is Michael feeling about God at the end of the episode after getting a firsthand look at what he's been up to? Is he ready to confront him?

I would think he's ready to go confront him, or in his own way, if it's not going straight on ahead. He's pretty smart, he's an angel, he's been around for millennia. I can't believe he wouldn't have some idea, a plan in his mind, to make things right. There's this big theme of atonement and dealing with your past and the sins of the father in the show that can't be avoided. The boys have it. Adam has it. Michael has it. It's going to meet at some point and I hope it's explosive, whatever it is.

How much can we trust what Michael told Dean and Castiel about that spell? After all, he was very loyal to his father seemingly up until that ending and he has his own issues with the Winchesters and angel.

It's like working with spies in a way. You can only have so much trust for each other. You don't know who has what agenda. Everyone's looking out for themselves and if two people have a similar agenda or motive, then they'll team up. You can't rely on trust in this world. You just have to keep moving forward and hope for the best. I have no idea if it's trustworthy or not. We'll see.

Adam got the apology he wanted and needed to hear after all this time, but that doesn't mean he'll forgive the Winchesters, right? What can that relationship realistically be like moving forward?

Anything's possible, family's family. It would take a long time and a lot of therapy to make things cordial between them because Adam seems to be... he's made up his mind. He's had a lot of time to think. But people change and events change people.

