'Married at First Sight': 13 Key Moments From 'Anniversaries and Secrets' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 11, "Anniversaries and Secrets."]

Married at First Sight's Season 10 cast celebrated a milestone in their young relationships as their first month anniversaries arrived.

While some celebrated, others dealt with major drama regarding where they're at so far in the marriages. Considering how much went down in the episode "Anniversaries and Secrets," we're breaking down all of the major must-see moments, below, but beware of major spoilers.

Meka's Breakfast Hangup

Michael makes breakfast for Meka and he's extremely excited about the endeavor as the meal is his favorite of the day. His wife is entirely unfazed by the effort, revealing in a video diary segment that she doesn't like breakfast and hopes they don't have to do this all the time even if she appreciates the gesture.

Crafting Together

Jessica arrives home to find Austin surprising her with wine, flowers and a crafting project. Together they create a mold of their hands as a keepsake to celebrate their love, and while she thinks it's goofy at first, Austin's surprise wins Jessica over.

Skating in Circles

One minute Mindy thinks they're hot and another they're cold, but her and Zach appear to make some improvements in the beginning of the episode when he meets her at the ice rink. Taking some tips from her along the way, Mindy enjoys their time and feels like he's making an effort, which is more than she can say most of the time.

Love Boat

Celebrating their anniversary, Michael takes Meka on a boat date as they cruise around on the water and exchange gifts. Meka gives her hubby ties to wear with his suits and he says he's planned a trip to Jamaica where they'll swim with dolphins as a do-over for their less than stellar honeymoon. While she's excited, Meka hopes the promise isn't too good to be true.

Cutting Ties

On their anniversary, Taylor and Brandon remain apart and when they look at their separate memory boxes gifted by the relationship experts, they're reminded of what had been and what's no longer between them. The pair eventually meet at a nail salon to discuss things, and she claims she doesn't want to close the door, while he says he'd been looking for his soulmate. When he brings up the video again, Taylor calls him defensive and the fight devolves into Brandon flat-out saying he wants to cut ties entirely and no longer see each other ... talk about a first month reunion.

Beginning on the Wrong Foot

On the day of their anniversary, hours before their date, Katie and Derek get into a fight off-camera and we learn about it through video diary segments. Essentially, Katie told Derek that she wants to keep her townhouse after they move out of the apartment they're sharing on the show. The reveal lead Derek to believe that Katie didn't want to commit because of his unsure love, and in return she was upset because he supposedly said "f**k you" to her during the conversation.

Blissful Moment

Jessica and Austin's date for their anniversary includes her favorite sunflowers, candles and a dinner before they reminisced about their wedding day. When the conversation about whether they're growing in love comes up, Austin agrees they are but won't explicitly say "I love you" to Jessica, which she's clearly disappointed by but doesn't let it take over the night's happier moments.

Dinner Gone Wrong

When Mindy and Zach meet for dinner, the discussion about his lack of effort in making the marriage works comes up. Asking if he's gay or having an affair, Mindy wonders why he can't just play the role he's signed up for. His answer is surprising when he calls her out as dishonest but refuses to give reasoning behind the claim. When she asks for an answer, he says he can't but that she knows. Yes, we're confused too.

Making Amends

Katie and Derek still meet for their anniversary date and discuss their fight. Eventually they agree to try harder and think over their words before speaking in anger. After agreeing to let the argument go, he asks her about any dreams she has — for her, it's travel — and then reveals his long bucket list of wishes that she doesn't think are that realistic, but she appreciates that side of him. During this dinner, Derek also gives Katie tickets to see her favorite artist in Nashville for a weekend away together, which receives a thrilled reaction.

Caught in a Lie

While looking over their wedding photos, Mindy calls Zach to come over to their apartment where she's still staying alone. When he arrives they look at the photo albums, but it doesn't take long for her to bring up the dishonesty he accused her of during their last get together. Refusing to answer the question, she asks if he's been in touch with her friends and he admits he's been talking to one of them — Lindsay. Apparently this friend reached out to him and he's been confiding in her and asking for advice about Mindy, building their own side friendship. Dumbfounded, Mindy questions how often they talk and Zach brushes it off, saying they've only talked a couple of times.

Heading in the Right Direction

When Katie and Derek arrive home, she finds that he's decorated the apartment and, along with their memory box, he's gathered old family photos and joined them in an album and frame to prove he sees them as long-term family. This gesture earns Derek some good tears as Katie appreciates Derek's thoughtfulness. Eventually their night ends with a soak in the tub together as they munch on chocolate covered fruits.

Investigating

Mindy calls Lindsay after Zach leaves to get her side of the story, and Lindsay's apologetic and admits they've been talking, but it's more often than Zach claimed. According to Lindsay, he texted her earlier that day, but when Mindy asks for a screenshot, the woman says she deleted the message chain because he's not someone she wants to talk to. Seeing through the bull, Mindy realizes she's being lied to regardless of who is being more honest to her. Needless to say, it would seem hope is finally fading for her and Zach.

Ending the Night

For Jessica, she's upset Austin still won't say "I love you," but she was ultimately happy with their first month anniversary celebration. As for Michael and Meka, they share the top tier of their wedding cake and leave things on a promising note when they agree they've had a good day.

