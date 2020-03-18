'Married at First Sight': 10 Key Moments From 'Move In or Move On' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 12, "Move In or Move On."]

After weeks of navigating marriage together, the couples of Married at First Sight were faced with the question of whether to recommit and stay in their unions. For some, this answer was easy, while others had many requirements.

Below, we're breaking down all of the drama from the show's latest episode, "Move In or Move On," but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Weird Habits

The episode opens with some quality time between the pairs including Michael and Meka, but it's clear they're not on the same page when it comes to hobbies. Weirded out by his fascination in a home plant, Meka complains in a video diary segment that she thought marriage would be easier.

Katie's Plan Goes Awry

During a night at home together Katie brings up Derek's ambitious dreams and changing for each other. She wants to gauge if he's going to put as much effort into those dreams as their marriage, but this conversation turns into Derek thinking she doesn't support his dreams and a fight ensues.

Recommitment

The couples meet with experts to discuss their marriages so far and what changes would have to be made in order for them to work. Needless to say, drama was at an all-time high.

Zach & Mindy

While Mindy met with Dr. Viviana, Zach sat down with Pastor Cal to evaluate how things have gone so far. She detailed his sneaky "friendship" with her friend, while Pastor Cal called out Zach's poor efforts as a husband. In the end, they wanted to recommit, and so when Zach and Mindy met, she stated some requirements including moving in, but only time would tell whether that would happen.

Jessica & Austin

This blissful couple couldn't be happier with each other so they have nothing but good things to say in the separate meetings with the experts. Jessica dies admit that she wants to say "I love you," to Austin, but doesn't want to push him and she was supposed to bring this up to him when they got back together, but instead brushes it off. Meanwhile Austin tells her, while he trusts her, the only thing that would prevent him from committing is a breach of that.

Michael & Meka

While he beams over his new job, Michael's wife isn't pleased with their situation and she lets Viviana know this. Concerned about his lying, Meka admits she's not always the warmest to her husband and he, in return, is looking for more affection. Ultimately, they want to stick with the marriage and shared their concerns with each other following their meetings.

Taylor & Brandon

Probably the most surprising of all sessions, Brandon and Taylor reveal they'd like to still make their marriage work, but Panama and her social media posts are areas of contention. When it comes time to meet face-to-face, they agree to work on the changes they'd like to see and give their marriage a shot.

Katie & Derek

Katie discusses her lack of connection with Derek's dreams while he complains that she wants to stifle them. While Viviana suggests that Katie "fake it till you make it" in being Derek's biggest fan and supporting his dreams. And so when the couple meets, she asks what his primary focus is, their relationship or his dreams, and he tells her their marriage is the greatest adventure he wants. Needless to say, they make up.

The Boys & Girls

The guys meet with Dr. Viviana and some revelations take place when they learn Brandon got back together with Taylor. Derek seems most shocked by this development. Meanwhile, the ladies meet with Pastor Cal and Mindy reveals she's given Zach some conditions if he wants to remain in the marriage and Jessica is clearly displeased as she doesn't trust or like Zach.

Baby Steps

Zach finally moves into his and Mindy's apartment, but just as she's about to celebrate, he turns in for the night in the guest room. Will their rough relationship improve? Find out when Married at First Sight continues next week.

