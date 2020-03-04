'Married at First Sight': 13 Key Moments From 'I Want You to Want Me' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 9, "I Want You to Want Me."]

The drama of Married at First Sight's 10th season continued in the latest episode, "I Want You to Want Me."

As the couples were tasked with growing their intimacy, some grew closer to one another while others became more estranged than ever. Below, we're breaking down all of the major moments from the installment, but beware of spoilers.

Mindy's Disappointment

After last week's progress with Mindy and Zach, we learn that he left their apartment at the end of their night together. Needless to say, she was disappointed that he opted out of staying with her at least overnight.

Burning Love

Katie and Derek proved that they're equals when it comes to kitchen performance because they're definitely not master chefs. Their attempt to cook an omelette proves disastrous when the fire alarm goes off.

More of the Same

Michael and Meka's good vibes are gone once again at the start of the episode as he claims he needs her to be more vulnerable but can't explain how she should do that. In frustration she tries to understand and he leaves the apartment only to return and apologize, claiming her hand motions convey anger and he doesn't respond well to that. Whichever way you look at it, they've got more than a few communication problems.

Cooking Class

Katie and Derek invite the other couples — save for Brandon and Taylor — to a cooking class because they need it and thought it would be a fun group experience. While there, Mindy notices Michael and Meka's lack of affection for one another. When they all sit down, the couples question Zach's move-in status, putting the commitment-phobic trainer on the spot. Meanwhile, when the topic of Brandon and Taylor arises, Meka reveals the info about the infamous Instagram video and Michael isn't pleased by the topic.

Stalemate

Brandon and Taylor meet with Dr. Pepper to discuss their differences, and he wants an explanation for her video. Meanwhile, she brings Panama up again and complains that he's put her through a lot. After a bad back-and-forth which includes her saying she's not sure if she's sorry for the video, Brandon says he thinks Taylor's faking everything for the cameras and he's done with the marriage. After he leaves, she cries and claims she still has hope, but we're not so sure.

Reprimanded

As for Zach and Mindy, their meeting with Dr. Pepper reveals that Mindy feels robbed of the marriage experience and the expert advises that Zach should show his dedication to the process by moving in. She prescribes a breathing exercise for the couple to build their intimacy, but will it work?

Blissful Baking

In a sweet break from the drama, Jessica and Austin's happy mood is boosted even more by a baking session in their apartment. It's clear this couple is still on track for the long haul and it appears nothing's about to change that anytime soon.

Lies and More Lies

Michael and Meka meet to discuss an interesting scenario that took place offscreen, and she's seething. According to Meka, she was invited to a yoga class with Michael at a studio he claimed to teach at, but when she showed up, no one knew who Michael was and she was told that he does cleaning there. This is just another strike against her new husband as viewers see him get defensive. After Meka tells him that she's over the lies, Michael says he's "over you."

Friends' Perspective

Taylor meets with her friends who back up her bad behavior, claiming that she wasn't in the wrong about posting her Instagram video that claimed she was single while actually married. She does say that she wants to work things out and plans to invite Brandon to meet and discuss things, but that remains to be seen.

Date Night

In an effort to prove his dedication to their relationship, Derek plans a wine and paint night date at his and Katie's apartment. She's surprised to find the setup and she's pleased by the gesture. He promises he's in this marriage for the long haul, and she tells him she's glad that he's fighting for her.

Fear of Rejection

When Michael and Meka finally meet with Dr. Pepper, Meka presses to have the lies addressed and so does the expert. Eventually Michael admits he does sometimes lie, but skirts around the reason why. Afterwards, he says that it's a fear of rejection which drives his lies and Meka promises that she's committed, essentially telling him that he won't be rejected if he's honest.

Brandon's Side

Like Taylor, Brandon meets with a friend to discuss his current situation, saying that Taylor's still holding onto Panama and wasn't willing to move on. He then goes on to show his friend a novel-length text from Taylor in which she mentions wanting to meet up, but it doesn't seem as though he's convinced.

Exercises in Intimacy

Each of the couples are tasked with an exercise to improve their intimacy levels. For Jessica and Austin, they're given a spinning wheel game with questions. Meanwhile, Mike and Meka are tasked with a blind trust exercise. Mindy and Zach fulfill their assignment previously prescribed by Dr. Pepper of partaking in Tantric yoga, and they agree that they feel a connection. As for Katie and Derek, a customized Jenga game leads to some playful banter.

See where the couples stand when the series returns next week on Lifetime.