'Say Yes to the Dress' Fave Randy Fenoli Rates TV Wedding Dresses (VIDEO)

Wedding season is nearly upon us, but that hasn't stopped designer and all-around wedding hero Randy Fenoli from spreading the love a little early.

In his latest series, Say Yes to the Dress: America, Fenoli has been helping out 52 brides across the country — one from each state, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico — to pick the dress of their dreams and prepare for their big day. The spinoff, which has been airing since January 4, culminates later this month with a massive Central Park wedding that Fenoli himself will be officiating.

In the meantime, Fenoli stopped by TV Insider's office to play a game. In the video clip above, the designer was tasked with rating TV wedding dresses on a scale from 1—5.

What did he think of Robin Scherbatsky's (Cobie Smulders) off-the-shoulder tulle number in How I Met Your Mother? How about Aunt Becky's (Lori Loughlin) iconic Full House look for her wedding to Uncle Jesse (John Stamos)? Have mercy, and check out the full video above to see which dresses scored the highest!

