'Say Yes to the Dress America': Randy Fenoli Teases 52-Couple Ceremony

Murphy's law and weddings go together like "I" and "do."

But when the popular gown-shopping show, Say Yes to the Dress, corralled 52 couples — one from each state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico — for an epic summer ceremony in NYC's Central Park, the list of what went wrong was surprisingly short (although one groom did pass out from heat exhaustion on the 90-degree day).

"We pulled it off!" revels Say Yes' ebullient host, bridal designer Randy Fenoli, who also officiated.

In the lead-up to that finale, cameras follow 10 of the women as they share their love stories and make that crucial pilgrimage to dress mecca, aka Kleinfeld Bridal.

