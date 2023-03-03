‘Say Yes to the Dress’: Randy Fenoli on Why Season 22 Is His Most Personal Yet

Say Yes to the Dress is gearing up for its TLC return as Season 22 arrives on March 4, and in anticipation of the release, TV Insider caught up with Kleinfeld’s Randy Fenoli, who is dishing on what fans can expect, as well as some expert advice.

In the premiere, viewers will meet three brides-to-be, Nina, who is searching for a reception gown on a tight timeline, and couple Ashley and Amber, the latter of which was born without the use of her arms. Below, Fenoli opens up about the challenges and stories that set this latest season apart, touches on how his engagement to fiance Mete Kobal has influenced his views on weddings, and much more.

What sets this season apart from others?

Randy Fenoli: Every season, we showcase real people in real situations that are going through challenging times or difficult things, and yet they find someone to fall in love with and get married. And I think that that’s really at the core of the show, and what it represents, is that no matter who you are, no matter what you’re going through, there is hope out there for you.

And I think that’s such a beautiful message that we get to promote. One of the brides that we had this season was unable to use her arms. Her elbows were locked, so she literally had to put on her makeup and lipstick and everything using her feet. So it was very difficult to find a dress for her, but we were able to. And stories like that really warm my heart because there are so many people out there that don’t ever think that this is gonna happen for them, and I was one of them for 58 years. And it’s just amazing, and really is what the show’s about it. I think it brings hope to the viewer.

You’re recently engaged to be married. Has that shift in your personal life changed your approach to your job?

Not so much my job because my job is to find the girl the perfect dress. I know that not no matter what, I can do that, but I think it’s given me a little bit more appreciation for the amount of stress that some of these brides go through. I know that planning the engagement for me was really hard to do. I will say that, hopefully, planning the wedding will be a little easier because I get to do it with him. I don’t have to plan it on my own. So, I do think that it has brought me some understanding of what they go through.

Any tips or tricks you’ve learned from clients over the years?

Well, it’s been 30 years of learning, and I’m still learning. At our engagement party, we had about 50 people, and then we zoomed in [with] his family and friends from Turkey. But even with that, I didn’t feel like I had enough time to spend with my guests. I always tell brides, you know, “cut down your guest list, you’re not gonna have time to spend with all these people.” And even with only 50, I experienced that. So we’re thinking about doing a cruise with Princess Cruise lines for the wedding. And that way, we have the whole wedding party on the ship with us.

Any current trends you’ve noticed among brides recently?

Well, I usually say that right now, everything is trending. And when I say that, if you wanna get married at Disney World and be a big Cinderella princess, I have that gown for you. If you want a sexy form-fitting gown and wanna be sexy for your fiance or partner, I’ve got that gown. If you want something that’s Boho, I have that gown. But if I were to [pick out a current] trend, what I’ve been seeing recently is brides are going for more simple, elegant, understated gowns, like Aubrey (Hepburn)-ish.

What’s the most timeless style or cut?

I would say anything reminiscent of the 1950s. I think the 1950s is really the kind of fashion that is just timeless. It’s that really wasp waste that gives that real hourglass silhouette that I think really shows off a woman’s body. I think anything that does that is something that’s fairly timeless.

When it comes to finding the perfect gown, how much is it about pleasing the bride versus pleasing her family?

I’ve got a lot of tricks to get the family on board. I would say that I’m a hundred percent for the bride. If the bride feels beautiful in that gown, she’s gonna wear it differently. Her shoulders are gonna go back, she’s gonna stand taller, she’s gonna smile wider, and when you feel beautiful in a dress, it’s actually palpable. But it is not about the dress always. It’s about how the bride feels and the dress. So that’s why I always try to make sure that it’s about how the bride feels.

Is it better to try on a lot of dresses, or is the goal to try on as few as possible?

It’s different with every bride. Some brides come in thinking, “oh, I want a big ball gown.” And so we are trying on ball gowns, and it’s just not working. And then we put her in a fitted dress, which she’s like, “oh my God, I feel gorgeous in this.” So then you kind of have to start over and find the right fitted dress. So that could take a little longer. Sometimes a bride comes in, and I’m like, “I have a dress for you.” And I pull the dress for her. You honestly would not believe that sometimes I can just look at a bride and pick out a dress for her when, with a little information. I will humbly say that after 30 years, I have developed quite a talent for that.

