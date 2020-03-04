Christopher Lloyd to Guest Star in 'NCIS' Spring Episode

The NCIS agents are going to have their work cut out for them in a spring episode.

TV Insider has learned that Christopher Lloyd is going to be guest starring in an episode as 95-year-old former Navy sailor Joseph "Joe" Smith. He served on the USS Arizona when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor in 1941 and is determined to have his ashes laid to rest with his fellow sailors upon his death.

Described as "sharp, spry, and an unapologetic curmudgeon," he's the focus of an investigation and confounds the team. Can Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the others believe him? Whatever happens, those scenes between Harmon and Lloyd are sure to be entertaining.

Lloyd is the latest notable guest star on NCIS, which will be celebrating its 400th episode this spring. (The cast and producers will be at PaleyFest LA on Sunday, March 15, to mark the occasion.)

Back to the Future's Lloyd's long career includes roles across theater, film, and television. His previous TV credits include Emmy award-winning roles on Taxi and Road to Avonlea as well as recent guest spots on A.P. Bio, 12 Monkeys, and The Big Bang Theory.

