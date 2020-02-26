'Married at First Sight': 13 Key Moments From 'The 'L Word'' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 9, "The 'L Word.'"]

Another episode of Lifetime's Married at First Sight means more marital drama as Season 10's five couples continued their journey as wedded pairs.

In the newest episode "The 'L Word,'" the honeymoon phase continued to wear off as each couple faced the realities of married life. As they attempt to grow their lives, one couple faced the possible final straw in their relationship.

Below, we're breaking it all down, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Helpful Hand

When the episode begins, Michael helps Meka remove her weave, and while doing so, admits he's decided not to take the principal job he'd set up. The news strikes her as odd before he reveals he's actually found a position as a director at a different school. In a video diary segment, she says she doesn't feel like he's being honest which makes it difficult to trust him.

Love Language

The experts delivered letters to the couples in which they're asked to discuss their love language for receiving and giving love. During these chats, some interesting things come to light. Jessica learns that it took Austin a year to say "I love you" to his last girlfriend. Meanwhile, Taylor and Brandon are at odds as he thinks she's shut down and she feels like he doesn't want to spend time together. As for Mindy, she tells Zach she's looking for thoughtfulness and he's still learning about what the concept of marriage means in his life.

No Trust

When it comes time for Michael and Meka to talk, she says honesty is crucial for her and this leads to an intense conversation about how she thinks he's lying about his work situation. He reveals he's not entirely comfortable with her yet and that's why he hasn't shared everything with her, but when she presses for more, he shuts down entirely.

Dinner Disaster

In an effort to turn a new leaf, Taylor makes dinner for Brandon and when they sit down, she pulls her phone out to take photos of her plate. This has been a repeat issue for the couple, as Brandon doesn't understand his wife's social media obsession. That leads to an argument and things don't look good for the two.

No Love Problem

Katie and Derek discuss their situation as they prepare for bed and they continue to talk over Derek's history of not finding love. He says his greatest fear is not finding it, but the conversation takes a turns when he storms off and takes a moment alone, revealing in a video diary that he doesn't feel that his history should be held against him. Meanwhile, Katie is concerned because she's been burned in the past.

Make Up

Michael invited Meka on a date as a means of apologizing for shutting down, and she tells him that when he does shut down, she feels abandoned. They agree that their strong personalities can clash and they'll try and do better when it comes to confrontation. He then presents a gift box filled with candy and she appreciates the gesture and sees potential in their future.

Single Status

Brandon gets upset when he discovers an Instagram story his wife posted complaining she find a good man and claiming that she's single. This leads to a slew of problems as the episode progresses, and this initial reaction is just the lighting of the fuse. Even Michael and Meka watch the video, and although the segment is pretty clear in its sentiment, Meka wants to get Taylor's side of the situation.

Planning Love

While Austin and Jessica seem quite blissful, and she's appreciative of all the things he does around their apartment, Austin expresses concern over Jessica's need to hear "I love you." He says that love isn't something you can plan, and that's how he feels Jessica is being.

Packed Bags

Brandon packs his things and leaves his key behind in the apartment he'd been sharing with Taylor, and when she returns home from being out with friends, she's shocked to find the place empty. She then receives a call from Dr. Viviana about the situation. Taylor tries to claim the video was a joke with her friends and not about Brandon before blaming Brandon for their troubles. Still, the expert hopes they can fix things.

Batty for You

Jessica takes Austin on a batting cage date and the two have a great time as she watches her husband from the sidelines. He appreciates the gesture and they admit they have crushes on each other, which is a great sign.

Mixed Response

Taylor meets with Meka to talk about the video, looking for support. However, Meka does suggest she explain the situation to Brandon so he doesn't misconstrue the message. Meanwhile, Michael meets with Brandon who reveals that he's moved out of the apartment and feels like the relationship should be broken off for good.

Sister's Advice

Zach catches up with his sister in a video chat and reveals his current situation with Mindy. He admits he's living in his own apartment for now, claiming he can't have emotionally intelligent conversations with Mindy. His sister responds by telling him this situation is unacceptable and that he needs to not be "emotionally checked out." Will this push Zach to finally become a better husband? It could. He later goes to the apartment and spends time with Mindy, where they try some face masks and share some laughs.

Future Home

After sharing an acrobatic date earlier in the episode, Katie and Derek seem to be on better terms as they discuss future plans beyond the show. Kate feels reassured when she learns he has a few different towns in mind for them to settle down in, suggesting he's in this for the long haul. They even discuss her joining his health insurance plan, further intermingling their lives.

