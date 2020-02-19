'Married at First Sight': 11 Key Moments From 'Home Is Where Your Spouse Is' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 8, "Home Is Where Your Spouse Is."]

Season 10 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight continued in the show's latest episode, "Home Is Where Your Spouse Is." As (most of) the couples settled into living together, introductions to family and friends deepened.

Below, we're breaking down the key moments from the episode, but beware of major spoilers ahead.

Filling in the Gaps

Taylor caught up with her girlfriends after her honeymoon and filled them in on her experience with Brandon in Panama. As fans will recall, the trip ended on a sour note when Brandon got into a fight with production and turned on Taylor. As she relayed the tale to her friends, they proved to be just as shocked as viewers by Brandon's bad behavior. But that doesn't mean Taylor's not hopeful for the future.

Domestic Bliss

As the couples continued their daily lives, viewers are given a glimpse into Jessica and Austin's routine as he cleans and cooks for her on days when she has long work hours. Appreciative of the help, Jessica seemed to be in a good rhythm with Austin so far.

Parental Advice

Derek and his father and Katie and her mother got together separately to discuss the marriage at hand. While Derek's dad advised against his son's choice to tell Katie he won't feel love before at least six months into their relationship, Katie's mom worried her daughter's expectations are too high and hoped she would let their marriage grow. It's during Katie's time with her mom that she divulged Derek's peculiar bathroom activities, and admitted to wanting a little more mystery between the two.

Picnic in the Park

The ladies met for a picnic where they gave updates like how Meka's sharing a bed with Michael now and the salary differential between Jessica and Austin. But it was Mindy's story of how Zach has still not moved into their apartment that shocked everyone. Also surprising to all? Taylor's update that she and Brandon reset their relationship following his blowup.

Lunching

The men all met for lunch and discussed Zach's decision to not move in with Mindy. Brandon also discussed the Panama debacle, sharing that he's using the spare room in their apartment though he hoped things between him and Taylor would get better.

Spicing It Up

Michael and Meka experienced what it would be like to grocery shop together when they went to pick up spices at the store. Needless to say, they have different shopping styles, but they definitely seem on the right track.

Committed or Not?

Mindy and Zach met at a park to discuss their current situation, where Mindy asked her husband if he's still committed to the process. Even though he wasn't exactly direct, he eventually said he's still in, but he still didn't want to move in anytime soon.

Same Page Wedding Rings

Before friends and family arrived at their apartment, Michael and Meka chatted about him not wearing a wedding ring in Panama. She questioned if this is an issue they'll deal with every time things get hard, but he insisted it wouldn't because he's committed to the relationship.

Parties

All of the couples convened with friends and family for an exercise in bonding that was tense at times and silly at others. Meanwhile, Mindy and Zach met at a bar where they played games with friends — and her friends clearly weren't so warm towards her absentee husband. Jessica and Austin's party was fairly easygoing but Brandon and Taylor's got tense when her friends put him on the spot about his behavior in Panama. And finally, Katie and Derek shared their concerns with friends in separate conversations but otherwise had a low-key evening.

Can't Let Go

After their company headed home, Taylor and Brandon chatted about Panama once again while they cleaned up. Though she claimed she wanted a fresh start, Brandon didn't believe Taylor could let the situation go.

New Things

Katie and Derek had some pillow talk about their party, where he shared the new things he'd learned about her. Derek also got candid about not having any red flags about Katie, something that had kept him from falling in love with past partners.

