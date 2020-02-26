Will Max Keep Reynolds From Leaving 'New Amsterdam'?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 15 of New Amsterdam, "Double Blind."]

Max (Ryan Eggold) is putting Reynolds (Jocko Sims) in quite the tough position on New Amsterdam.

Earlier this season, Reynolds and his fiancée Evie (Margot Bingham) had to make a long-distance relationship work — while also planning their wedding — due to what was supposed to be a temporary job for her in San Francisco. But when she was offered a full-time position, something had to give. He decided to move to San Francisco with Evie after getting stabbed by an inmate at the hospital.

Reynolds tried to find a way to tell Max he was leaving, only to fall short every time. In the end, someone else did it for him: a doctor interested in filling his position at New Amsterdam. (That's why telling anyone before he'd gotten the chance to talk to Max was a bad idea.)

So, when Reynolds approaches Max in "Double Blind," the medical director tells him he knows he's leaving. "I really didn't have a choice here," Reynolds insists. But he promises to help make the transition easier, even volunteering to help find his replacement. Max brushes him off.

It's not until the end of the episode that Reynolds gets the chance to try to clear the air with his boss. "I'm sorry I didn't tell you sooner, but you're just gonna ice me now? My fiancée moved to San Francisco. It's either her or this hospital," he says. Then comes a heartbreaking — but guilt-inducing — line from Max: "I just can't lose anyone else this year."

Will he end up leaving? Don't expect to get any hints from Sims, who was mum on the subject when TV Insider recently spoke with him and only used emojis to address a fan's concern on Twitter on February 18.

New Amsterdam certainly is gearing up for Reynolds to have to choose between love and his career, and he seems to be leaning towards the former at the moment. Still, even if he does move to San Francisco, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll stay there. After all, the NBC drama has already been renewed for three more seasons and Reynolds could easily leave and come back. Besides, the hospital just wouldn't be the same without him.

