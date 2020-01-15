Is 'New Amsterdam' About to Say Goodbye to One of Its Doctors?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 10 of New Amsterdam, "Code Silver."]

The inmates of Rikers Island brought their conflict to the hospital in the New Amsterdam winter premiere, and what happened next has us wondering if we'll have to say goodbye to one of the doctors.

But perhaps the fact that it wouldn't be a permanent farewell — i.e., death — should be some sort of consolation? In the process of attacking fellow inmate Fran on the operating table, Suzanne stabbed Reynolds (Jocko Sims). The surgeon managed to stabilize his patient even as he was bleeding.

Later, as he rested in a hospital bed, his fiancée, Evie (Margot Bingham), told him "life's too short for long distance" and that she'd turn down the full-time position she was offered at San Francisco Memorial. (In the fall finale, she'd been considering it.) However, Reynolds told her not to. "San Francisco's sounding really good right about now," he said. "Let's get out of here."

Is New Amsterdam about to lose Reynolds? We're not so sure we should hold him to a decision he made after he was stabbed (and is likely on painkillers). Furthermore, this season has been (hopefully) building to his and Evie's wedding. After all, executive producer David Schulner did promise TV Insider that there would be some "joy" after all the grief and said that their "fingers are crossed" for that happy event.

But maybe we'll get the "joy" from other characters, and that wedding could still happen before Reynolds and Evie relocate to the West Coast.

Either way, after the winter premiere, fans are worried that Reynolds' days at New Amsterdam could be numbered. And Sims' response on Twitter ("Anything is possible on this show") hasn't alleviated those concerns.

Anything is possible on this show... ❤️ RT @Sara41970: @NBCNewAmsterdam @jockosims Is Dr. Reynolds really going to leave for San Francisco? I’ll be devasted if this happens.😢 #NewAmsterdam — Jocko Sims (@jockosims) January 15, 2020

Am I the only one that got the hint that Reynolds is leaving??? Please don’t leave #NewAmsterdam — Hannah B (@hannah45655) January 15, 2020

ARE YOU KIDDING ME DR. REYNOLDS. YOU CANNOT LEAVE. #NewAmsterdam — Ally Sutton (@AllySue03) January 15, 2020

#NewAmsterdam Dr Reynolds can't leave 😥 Amazing 1st EP back @NBCNewAmsterdam 💜til next week!! — HeatherB1974 (@Daddysgirl19741) January 15, 2020

