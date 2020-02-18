Will Kelsey Be The Next 'Bachelorette?' Bachelor Nation Thinks So

Kelsey Weier’s time on The Bachelor started off a little rocky, but the Iowa native’s not only redeemed herself following #ChampagneGate, but she has also become a Season 24 favorite.

In fact, following her disappointing elimination on February 17's Hometown Dates episode, plenty of Bachelor fans have revealed they want to see the 28-year-old as the next star of The Bachelorette.

kelsey for the bachelorette because she deserved better 💖🌹#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/45uPTxjdvW — vivian jane🦋 (@vivianeader) February 18, 2020

you did great kelsey. recovered from the champagne incident, defended yourself from tammy and never once took any crap from anyone. my vote for the next bachelorette. even with tears i’m 100 percent sure she is a strong woman through and through #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/0AI1NWscWn — brandon ♡ (@goIdmaren) February 18, 2020

Honestly aside from champagne gate, Kelsey really grew on me this season. I can’t believe Peter chose to keep Victoria F over her!! Tbh I think Kelsey would make a good bachelorette if they had to pick someone from this season #TheBachelor — Keely Bower (@keely_bower36) February 18, 2020

Potentially unpopular opinion: I wouldn't mind Kelsey as the next Bachelorette. #ChampagneGate isn't a disqualifier for me, bc every girl this season except Madison has sucked at some point. And she's 28 & it would be nice to have a season with grown-ups. #TheBachelor — Lindsey (@lindseypesh) February 18, 2020

I am all for Kelsey as The Bachelorette!! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/QCj4q8VoAo — Kat Fey (@k_gomezfey) February 18, 2020

There’s no denying Kelsey's start on the show was a bit rough, but she actually has a better shot at becoming Bachelorette than one might think.

The first thing going for her is she made it to her hometown, as producers usually pick a leading man or woman who has made it to the final four. Hannah Brown, last season’s Bachelorette star, was actually an exception to that rule, as she only made it to the top five.

Along with being one of the last remaining women, Kelsey has also been very vulnerable throughout the season, which is a must for any lead.

During a one-on-one date with Peter, the 28-year-old opened up about her complicated relationship with her absentee father and how she’s decided to give him a second chance. This emotional moment not only let Peter learn more about Kelsey’s life, but it also gave fans an opportunity to connect with her in a real and authentic way.

View this post on Instagram Sparks are flying in Cleveland! A post shared by kelsey_weier (@kelsey_weier) on Jan 29, 2020 at 5:06pm PST

Not to mention, Kelsey would be a unique and different pick for Bachelorette. She’s quirky, she’s emotional, and she’s not afraid to make fun of herself. She’s also a little bit older than the other girls in contention, which may be good for the show going forward.

Would you like to see Kelsey as the next leading woman? If not Kelsey, who would you pick? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments.

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC