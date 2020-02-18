Will Kelsey Be The Next 'Bachelorette?' Bachelor Nation Thinks So

Zoe Jewell
Kelsey Weier The Bachelor Peter Weber
Instagram

Kelsey Weier’s time on The Bachelor started off a little rocky, but the Iowa native’s not only redeemed herself following #ChampagneGate, but she has also become a Season 24 favorite.

In fact, following her disappointing elimination on February 17's Hometown Dates episode, plenty of Bachelor fans have revealed they want to see the 28-year-old as the next star of The Bachelorette.

There’s no denying Kelsey's start on the show was a bit rough, but she actually has a better shot at becoming Bachelorette than one might think. 

The first thing going for her is she made it to her hometown, as producers usually pick a leading man or woman who has made it to the final four. Hannah Brown, last season’s Bachelorette star, was actually an exception to that rule, as she only made it to the top five.

Along with being one of the last remaining women, Kelsey has also been very vulnerable throughout the season, which is a must for any lead.

During a one-on-one date with Peter, the 28-year-old opened up about her complicated relationship with her absentee father and how she’s decided to give him a second chance. This emotional moment not only let Peter learn more about Kelsey’s life, but it also gave fans an opportunity to connect with her in a real and authentic way. 

 

Not to mention, Kelsey would be a unique and different pick for Bachelorette. She’s quirky, she’s emotional, and she’s not afraid to make fun of herself. She’s also a little bit older than the other girls in contention, which may be good for the show going forward.

Would you like to see Kelsey as the next leading woman? If not Kelsey, who would you pick? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments.

