'Lucifer' Season 5 Will Be Released in 2 Parts

There's good news for Lucifans (but the Netflix drama is still ending with its fifth season).

Lucifer super fan Kelly Clarkson visited the set of the Netflix drama with her mother and sister (who got her into the show), and in her video, Tom Ellis announced news about the release of the final season.

"Season 5 of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves," he said. "Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and then there's going to be a little break and they're going to drop another eight episodes."

The cast also revealed behind-the-scenes secrets. "Our crew actually feature on some of these Wanted posters," Ellis shared.

"We didn't realize how popular the show was until everyone just went crazy on social media," he said.

Fans started a #SaveLucifer campaign after Fox canceled the series, and it worked. Netflix brought it back for a fourth season (and eventually a fifth).

Clarkson caught up on the series after four seasons had been released and expressed her dissatisfaction with it ending. "Do me a solid and continue this greatness," she'd asked Netflix at the time.

Lucifer, Fifth and Final Season, Netflix