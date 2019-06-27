Another #SaveLucifer Campaign Won't Get Fans a 'Lucifer' Season 6

Lucifans were able to bring the drama back once, but there's no need for another #SaveLucifer campaign. Instead, it's best to begin accepting that Lucifer Season 5 will be the end.

Following the announcement that the series will be coming to an end after next season, fans understandably hoped they could change its fate just like they did after Fox canceled it. Just over a month after its original network axed it after three seasons, Netflix saved it. However, showrunner Ildy Modrovich posted a lengthy message from herself, coshowrunner Joe Henderson, the writers, and the cast to the "Lucifam" Wednesday.

"Many are wondering if they should fight for more?? And while we feel just as sad as many of you do that this marvelous ride is coming to an end, a fight won't change things right now," the post began.

"But we spoke to our partners at Netflix and WarnerBros, and you should all know TREMENDOUS care and consideration was put into making this decision," Modrovich explained. "In fact, the whole reason they decided to announce that it was our fifth and final season simultaneously is because they know how devoted and passionate our fans (and we!) are and wanted to give y'all (and us!) as much time as they could to accept and process the news."

And those at Lucifer are "incredibly grateful" for that time, the "chance to give this story the ending it deserves," and the fans.

"This has been and will continue to be an incredibly beautiful and unique experience," the post concluded. "So, on behalf of the cast and Joe and I... we look forward to spending this final season basking in the Luci-love with you!!"

Series star Tom Ellis retweeted the message and, along with his gratitude for the fans' support, added, "Hopefully it will help clear up all the confusion out there."

To all #lucifans please read this. Hopefully it will help clear up all the confusion out there. We Love you and are beyond grateful for your support and love for our show. 😈❤️ https://t.co/wNzZ7QksoJ — tom ellis (@tomellis17) June 27, 2019

Modrovich previously revealed on Twitter that the final season will consist of 10 episodes, and they plan "to make every minute count."

