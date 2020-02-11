Will Peter Weber's 'Bachelor' Frontrunner Madison Eliminate Herself? (VIDEO)

Things are about to go down on Season 24 of The Bachelor, and it may have all to do with Madison Prewett. In the promo the aired leading into the Hometown Dates episode, Madison reveals on-camera that she’s saving herself for marriage.

This also comes after the February 10 episode, in which the 23-year-old opened up about her faith and how important it is for her partner to also have a relationship with God. And in the sneak peek for the coming weeks, Madison is seen saying, “If he sleeps with anybody else, it’s going to be hard for me to continue to move forward.”

However, later in the clip, Peter reveals that he maybe did have sex with someone else. "Six days prior, I was intimate with someone else,” he admits.

This, of course, has lead fans to believe that Madison decides to leave the show right before Peter plans to pop the question.

This would also explain the emotional conversation Peter is shown having with his mother, where she cries, “Don’t let her go, bring her home to us.”

“Is the big ending secret that Peter wants to end up with Madison but she hears that he slept with one or both of the other girls on the fantasy date and now Madison decides not to go through with it and leaves??? Peter's mom tells him to go and get Madison back???” one fan tweeted.

Is the big ending secret that Peter wants to end up with Madison but she hears that he slept with one or both of the other girls on the fantasy date and now Madison decides not to go through with it and leaves??? Peter's mom tells him to go and get Madison back??? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WFnMoF65H2 — LB (@BowenLynda) February 11, 2020

my new bachelor theory: madison leaves after peter is intimate with someone else which makes him realize shes the one and peter’s mom is crying about madison in the preview #TheBachelorABC — elle (@darveyiscanon1) February 11, 2020

Okay - I think that Hannah Ann & Madison are Top 2 [like he has said] ... Peter takes HA to meet his family, then he shows up with no one [because M left], and then his mom gives that "bring her home to us" performance. Time will tell <3 https://t.co/SUf0O1n0r0 — Danna Galvin [Euverman] (@MissGTweets13) February 11, 2020

However, some other fans still believe Peter is going to end up with Hannah Ann instead.

I have theory-itis! Peter finds out Madison leaves right before the final rose ceremony. He leaves to get advice from his parents. They urge him to go after Madison to make things right. He tries but Madison says no thanks. He then calls Hannah Ann and is currently dating her. — Tiffany Ann (@TiffanyAnn365) February 11, 2020

What do you think of the theory? How do you think the rest of the season is going to play out? Let us know all of your thoughts!

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC