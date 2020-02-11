5 Must-See 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' Finals Performances (VIDEO)

America's Got Talent: The Champions held their finals on Monday night and the remaining acts really showed out for the audience and viewers at home.

Whether it was belting out beloved tunes or wowing fans with their acrobatic skills, this season's champions brought their a-game for the pivotal episode. The remaining 10 acts — Alexa Lauenburger, Angelina Jordan, Boogie Storm, Duo Transcend, Hans, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, The Silhouettes, Tyler Butler-Figueroa and V. Unbeatable — performed for a final time in an attempt to impress the judges and voters.

Below, we're rounding up the best performances of the night. Let us know who your favorite was in the comments below and don't miss the season finale of America's Got Talent: The Champions on NBC next Monday.

Marcelito Pomoy Sings "Beauty and the Beast" with Dual Voices

Angelina Jordan Performs "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

The Silhouettes' Emotional Act

Boogie Storm's Amazing Dance

Duo Transcend's Blindfolded Performance

America's Got Talent, Season finale, Monday, February 17, 8/7c, NBC