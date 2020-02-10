'AGT: The Champions': The Silhouettes Deliver Another Touching Performance (VIDEO)

It looks like The Silhouettes have another touching performance for the finals of America's Got Talent: The Champions.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at their performance from Monday's episode, and the judges are once again amazed at what they're watching on stage.

The shadow dance group will be bringing to life the story of a family that loses its house and becomes homeless. Watch the video above for a clip of the act.

The Silhouettes were the runner-up in America's Got Talent Season 6 and have been in commercials and television shows. Lynne Waggoner-Patton created and directs the company, with the mission to help homeless children and children in need around the world. They've raised millions by creating custom performances for charitable organizations.

The Silhouettes received a Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon that sent them straight to the finals ahead of the semifinals.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC