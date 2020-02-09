Oscars 2020: The Winners List
Awards season is almost over, but we still have the big one left — the 2020 Oscars!
On Sunday, February 9, the 92nd Academy Awards will air on ABC, recognizing the best and brightest in film from the last year. In the running? Returning nominees like Scarlett Johansson (who is up for two tonight!), Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern, as well as newcomers like Florence Pugh and Cynthia Erivo.
Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — WINNER
Best Animated Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 — WINNER
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love — WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Original Screenplay
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han — WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi — WINNER
Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor's Window — WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — WINNER
Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women — WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
American Factory — WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You're a Girl — WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story — WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Sound Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari — WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917 — WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 — WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Film Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari — WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 — WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell — WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite — WINNER
Original Score
Joker — WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — WINNER
"I’m Standing with You" (Breakthrough)
"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)
"Stand Up" (Harriet)
Best Director
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Philips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho — WINNER
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker — WINNER
Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite