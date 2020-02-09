Oscars 2020: The Winners List

Awards season is almost over, but we still have the big one left — the 2020 Oscars!

On Sunday, February 9, the 92nd Academy Awards will air on ABC, recognizing the best and brightest in film from the last year. In the running? Returning nominees like Scarlett Johansson (who is up for two tonight!), Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern, as well as newcomers like Florence Pugh and Cynthia Erivo.

Follow along with us as we update the winners live. All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — WINNER

Best Animated Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 — WINNER

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love — WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Original Screenplay

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han — WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi — WINNER

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window — WINNER

Saria

A Sister

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — WINNER

Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women — WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

American Factory — WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You're a Girl — WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story — WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Sound Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari — WINNER

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917 — WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 — WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Film Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari — WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 — WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell — WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite — WINNER

Original Score

Joker — WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — WINNER

"I’m Standing with You" (Breakthrough)

"Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2)

"Stand Up" (Harriet)

Best Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Philips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho — WINNER

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker — WINNER

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite