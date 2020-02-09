Oscars 2020: Spike Lee Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Red Carpet Look

Iconic director and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay, Spike Lee, made a major statement with his red carpet look at the 2020 Academy Awards.

When Lee joined E!'s red carpet correspondent Ryan Seacrest, he was asked about his custom purple-and-gold-trimmed suit featuring the number 24 — a clear tribute to late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant. Overcome with emotion, Lee couldn't find words when Seacrest asked him how he was doing after the basketball player's tragic passing.

Last year, Lee was nominated for multiple Oscars in recognition of his film BlackKklansman starring John David Washington and Adam Driver. In light of that, Seacrest asked Lee about his 2019 win and the moments he remembered most from the big night. Lee recalled, "jumping up into my brother Sam Jackson's arms, and he didn't let me go, but this is a year later. A lot of things changed, so I'm happy to be here. I'm going to present and enjoy myself."

Lee also donned purple for his big win last year, when he jumped on actor Samuel L. Jackson while accepting his Oscar.

As for what's next, he said, "I just gotta continue to do my work. Gotta keep it going. When you have a profession that you love, that makes all the difference in the world. You're winning. When you're making money doing what you love, it's a blessing."

Oscars 2020, Sunday, February 9, 8/7c, ABC