Natalie Portman Honors Snubbed Female Directors in 2020 Oscars Outfit

Academy Award winner Natalie Portman made a bold statement in a subtle way with her red carpet look at this year's Oscars 2020 ceremony.

It's no secret that the categories, particularly Best Director, lacked a female presence and Portman brought attention to this fact with her ensemble. Portman — who won Best Actress for her performance in 2010's Black Swan — donned a custom Dior cape embroidered with the names of female filmmakers.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman, Portman addressed her ensemble, saying that among the directors included in her outfit were The Farewell's Lulu Wang, Little Women's Greta Gerwig, Hustlers' Lorene Scafaria, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood's Marielle Heller, and more.

Marking the second year in a row that women have been shut out of the Best Directing category, Portman said, "I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year."

This year's Best Director nominees include Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Sam Mendes for 1917 and Bong Joon-ho for Parasite.